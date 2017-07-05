Israel has for years led the world in technology and
entrepreneurial growth and development. After building in a number
of key tech areas like
cyber security and biotech, the nation has turned its sights on
bolstering capabilities in renewable energy. Recently, the Israeli
government announced a new initiative focused on pushing
development of renewable energy into the 21st century. This creates
a prime opportunity, for Israel's energy companies and for
investors looking to become part of this growth in the years
ahead.
Sources of Renewable Energy in Israel
Israel receives a great deal of sun, and Tel Aviv
University's Center for
Renewable Energy estimates that covering merely eight percent
of the Negev Desert with solar panels could supply all of
Israel's energy needs.
To make this work, Israel needs the benefit of technology to
maximize production of electricity converted from solar sources,
efficiently store solar energy, along with infrastructure changes
to allow better transmission of solar power across the country.
This leads to ever increasing amount of people working to develop
these technologies to improve its renewable energy
capabilities.
The Opportunity Emerging
As of this time last year, 2.6 percent of Israel's energy
was produced from renewable sources. Given the amount of solar
energy available to be harvested, this creates tremendous growth
opportunities in this field. In fact, the Electric Authority
recently issued a the first tender out of four that are scheduled
to take place this year for solar generation, and announced on
March 2017 its first round winners, which committed collectively to
almost 235 megawatts of electric generation within the scope of 300
megawatts allocated to this tender and overall scope of over 1,000
megawatts for all four tenders scheduled this year.
Beyond creating opportunity for the companies building the
facilities, this new focus on solar generation can create a boom
for technology start-ups and established companies that develop
mechanisms for more effectively storing and transferring solar
energy.
