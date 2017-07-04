An old trademark associated with a failed business's old
products, such as tape cassettes, seems like a hard sell. However,
Japanese brand "aiwa" is reincarnating under a venture to
use the Japanese trademark, purchased from Sony by one of
Sony's old suppliers Towada Audio Corporation. Towada Audio
established a new "Aiwa" corporation that would re-enter
the market with new and redeveloped audio electronics.
Aiwa originally failed to modernize enough for the market and
was bought up by Sony in 2002, and subsequently fell by the wayside
in 2008, but Towada Audio bought the trademark that was to expire.
The trademark has not only the nostalgic pull and brand confidence
among older consumers, an increased popularity of
"analog" audio technologies like cassette tapes as
"retro" items feeds aiwa's hopes to sell record and
cassette players that combine that old technology with Bluetooth
and other digital features. Interestingly, a separate
Aiwa Corporation in the United States has already resurrected,
using the same trademark since its relinquishment there by
Sony.
Japanese have been concerned by drastic decline in domestic
electronics companies like SHARP, which came under the management
of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. of Taiwan. In view of this,
Mitsui views the old Aiwa brand as something to be treasured and
worth reviving domestically (although, incidentally, new Aiwa
products are to be produced in China). While Aiwa formerly was
bought by Sony and failed to survive the digitalization of its
product areas, this new attempt at using the same formerly popular
brand represents the confidence in the loyalty of Japanese
consumers to a brand that once was highly valued.
Of course, although some former Aiwa employees are involved in
the new company, there is plenty of discontinuity between the old
company and brand, and the products to be offered under the common
trademark rights. Will the new Aiwa products' quality answer
the trust placed in them? As always, a trademark is only as good as
the long-term good its products and services give to others.
