With greater public awareness, political interest and
transparency around the importance of good workplace mental health
and wellbeing, more and more employers are reviewing their
activities in this space. Yet despite this positive trend, many
employers are still facing numerous challenges in implementing
effective mental health and wellbeing strategies.
New research from the Deloitte Centre for Health Solutions
places workplace mental health and wellbeing at a tipping point,
with employers increasingly reviewing their activities in
supporting employee mental health and wellbeing. Recognising the
costs of poor mental health and wellbeing on today's workforce,
the report is designed as a call to action for employers, whatever
their current performance regarding mental health and wellbeing
strategies.
Key findings
Progress towards greater awareness
and recognition of mental health is occurring at a slower rate in
the workplace, compared to conversations occurring in public spaces
more generally
Costs associated with poor mental
health and wellbeing result from absence costs, from presenteeism
and turnover costs, as well as from staff that is not fully
enthusiastic and engaged due to low mental wellbeing
Greater public awareness, increasing
political attention and an increased emphasis on employer
responsibilities are driving an increased interest in workplace
mental health and wellbeing.
Failure to see mental health and
wellbeing as a priority
Mental health and wellbeing policies
are reactive and driven by staff events or experience
Lack of insight around current
performance
Poor evidence base to measure return
on investment of wellbeing strategies
Lack of collective knowledge around
best practice.
Key actions for employers
Get workplace mental health and
wellbeing on the agenda
Take stock and monitor
performance
Create buy-in for the case for change
and investment
Implement key initiatives adapted for
specific workforce challenges and demographics
Evaluate programmes and communicate
successes
Encourage employees to support
colleagues.
About the report
The impetus for this report was the insight Deloitte gained
in working with one of our charity partners, the mental health
charity Mind, and its Workplace Wellbeing team. This included
helping them to develop the Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index
(launched in Sept 2016 and first results announced on 28 March
2017).
Further insights were provided by working on a number of key
projects on both mental and physical health in the workplace;
including projects with occupational and corporate health providers
over the past five years.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
