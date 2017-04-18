The UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) continues to
play an active role in shaping data protection law in the EU,
notwithstanding the UK's decision to leave the EU in the
aftermath of Brexit. On April 6, 2017, the ICO issued a discussion paper
containing its "initial thoughts" on profiling and
automated decision-making under the General Data Protection
Regulation (GDPR). The deadline for submitting comments is April
28, 2017.
As profiling continues to increase in importance and scope for
many businesses, companies may look to the ICO's discussion
paper as an early indication of its views and concerns on key
profiling issues. In addition, companies may want to submit
comments to the ICO to address specific profiling issues raised by
their businesses and to influence how the GDPR is ultimately
interpreted and implemented in practice.
The ICO's discussion paper is part of its continuing efforts
to help businesses prepare for the GDPR, which takes effect on May
25, 2018. For example, the ICO recently finished accepting comments
on its draft guidance on the
meaning of "consent" under the GDPR, and it intends
to publish additional guidance in the future.
Discussion Paper on Profiling and Automated Decision-Making
Under the GDPR
The GDPR introduced several new rights and obligations with
respect to "profiling" and automated decision-making. The
ICO's discussion paper highlights some of the key
areas of profiling that the ICO felt needed further consideration.
Although the ICO states that its discussion paper "should not
be interpreted as guidance," the ICO indicates that it is
taking a leading role on this issue as part of the Article 29
Working Party (the collective group of EU data protection
authorities that is charged with issuing guidance on EU privacy
laws). The Article 29 Working Party's guidelines on profiling
are due to be published later this year.
Definition and Scope of Profiling
The ICO appears to view the definition and scope of
profiling—and the corresponding rights and obligations that
go with it—broadly. Article 4(4) of the GDPR defines
profiling as "[a]ny form of automated processing of personal
data consisting of the use of personal data to evaluate certain
personal aspects relating to a natural person, in particular to
analyse or predict aspects concerning that natural person's
performance at work, economic situation, health, personal
preferences, interests, reliability, behaviour, location or
movements." The ICO states that, broadly speaking, it
considers profiling to mean "gathering information about an
individual or group of individuals and analysing their
characteristics or behaviour patterns in order to place them into a
certain category or group, and/or to make predictions or
assessments about their: ability to perform a task; interests; or
likely behaviour."
The ICO notes that the "widespread availability of personal
data on the internet and advances in technology, coupled with the
capabilities of big data analytics mean that profiling is becoming
a much wider issue, reflected in the more detailed provisions of
the GDPR." In particular, the ICO notes that the types of data
used to build profiles may include, but are not limited to:
internet search and browsing history;
education and professional data;
data derived from existing customer relationships;
data collected for credit-worthiness assessments;
financial and payment data;
consumer complaints or queries;
driving and location data;
property ownership data;
information from store cards and credit cards;
consumer buying habits;
wearable tech, such as fitness trackers;
lifestyle and behavior data gathered from mobile phones;
social network information;
video surveillance systems;
biometric systems;
internet of things; and
telematics.
