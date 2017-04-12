As part of a series of incentives designed to encourage IPOs in
Israel of R&D companies, Section 102 of the Israeli Income Tax
Ordinance ("Section 102") has been amended
("Amendment"). The Amendment enables employees of Israeli
R&D companies that are also controlling shareholders to enjoy
lower tax rates with respect to shares received through the
exercise of employee stock options ("Securities")
provided that specific conditions are met, including that the
employing company will be registered on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
("TASE") for the first time between 1 July 2016 and 30
June 2019 inclusive ("Amendment Period").
Prior to the Amendment, under Section 102 employees could enjoy
a tax rate of 25% with respect to Securities, unless they were also
controlling shareholders in which case a higher tax rate generally
applied. The Amendment clarifies that for the purpose of Section
102, the term "controlling shareholder" in a research and
development company that will be listed on the TASE within the
Amendment Period (and meets several other criteria) is deemed not
to include an employee in such same company, to the extent that a
Security was granted in the context of the employee's
employer-employee relationship. This effectively provides the
controlling shareholder with the same tax benefits available to
other employees.
