A number of jurisdictions provide for the statutory
protection of direct policyholders in a winding-up of an insurer.
For example, all member states of the European Union (EU) have
domestic legislation implementing the EU Directive on the
Reorganisation and Winding-up of Insurance Undertakings. Bermuda
has not yet followed this trend.
In 2014, the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) consulted on
proposed reform of the priorities of creditors in a winding-up of
an insurer under Bermuda law. The consultation paper proposed a
simple priority in the payment of claims for policyholders of both
long-term and general business insurance and reinsurance contracts.
In particular, it proposed payment of claims according to the
following schedule of priority:
The claims of employees under Section 33(3) of the Employment
Act 2000.
The claims of the Bermuda Government for taxes.
The claims of employees for contributions to pension and
workers' compensation schemes.
The claims of long-term policyholders (including pension
contracts and the savings or investment component of long-term
contracts).
The claims of policyholders with respect to outstanding claims
on general business contracts.
The claims of policyholders with respect to prepaid
premiums.
The claims of general creditors.
The proposal did not progress materially beyond the consultation
stage at the time. However, it is expected that the BMA may release
a revised consultation paper later this year, restoring reform to
the agenda.
The revised proposal will need to be carefully considered by
Bermuda insurers, as it has practical ramifications for insurers
and their affiliates. For example, how would intra-group
reinsurance be affected in a winding-up of a Bermuda member of an
insurance group? The proposal may have less obvious consequences
too, which should be considered. For example, Bermuda insurers
carrying on direct and reinsurance business in Bermuda who seek to
set up a pure reinsurance branch office in the U.K., leveraging
Bermuda's regulatory equivalence with European Solvency II,
need to provide the U.K. Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) with
an analysis of how the assets of the Bermuda insurer would be used
to satisfy the claims of U.K. branch creditors in a winding-up of
the insurer under Bermuda law. Implementation of the BMA's 2014
proposal would result in the subordination of the claims of
reinsurance creditors to those of direct insurance creditors in a
Bermuda liquidation. This would disadvantage reinsurance creditors
of such an insurer, thereby weakening the security of the insurer
for its U.K. branch creditors and by extension the strength of the
insurer's application for permission to establish a U.K. branch
office.
The timing of the publication of the consultation paper is not
yet known, but Sedgwick Chudleigh will issue a Corporate Insurance
Bulletin once the consultation paper is published.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
