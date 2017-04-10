Creating the right environment where start-ups and scale-ups can
thrive and grow, and making the EU attractive to entrepreneurs,
were the key themes throughout the first Informal Competitiveness
Council held in Malta as part of the Maltese Presidency of the
European Council chaired by Minister for the Economy, Investment
and Small Business Chris Cardona.
The Council recognised how start-ups and scale-ups play an
important part in promoting the European agenda concerning social
economy objectives, the circular economy, the Digital Single
Market, and digitisation of industry, and, as such, there exists a
need to further increase the uptake of financial instruments in
support of innovation and entrepreneurship within the Union, with
the member states' own bank, the European Investment Bank and
the European Investment Fund, playing a leading role.
Dynamism in the economy is important because it increases
competition and therefore competitiveness. It was acknowledged that
Europe must make major adjustments to its population's skills
if it is to fully leverage digital advances and the fourth
industrial revolution as a source of inclusive growth. Furthermore,
Europe must be ready to look at the regulatory environment in order
to boost and encourage new business models to allow these to
develop rather than saying that these do not fit with Europe's
regulatory environment.
During the initial plenary session between Competitiveness
Ministers, current missing gaps in the European ecosystem for
start-ups, scale-ups and SMEs were identified with the exchanging
of best practices and examples through practice case studies and
simulations presented specifically by SMEs and stakeholders, such
as trade associations, stock exchanges, the European Investment
Bank, and the Commission Services.
These were followed by three breakout sessions focused on
start-ups concerning social enterprise, the circular economy, and
the chemical industry. Another break-out session focused on
scale-ups with the experience of using financial instruments to
break away from traditional forms of financing and moving to risk
capital. The third breakout session dealt with the adoption of
public-private-partnerships and the challenges and opportunities
that enterprises face when seeking to list on a stock exchange.
Competitiveness councils are unique in their setup and
proactively include the participation of European start-ups and
scale-ups so as to share the realities they face while running
their businesses. During the Council, the two Maltese finalists for
Ideas for Europe gave pitches of their innovative ideas, with the
eventual winner being Mr. Klaus Conrad with EasyPeasyCoding, who
will be representing Malta and his idea together with finalists
from around Europe in Estonia.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
