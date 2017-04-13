Recent figures released by the EU Intellectual Property Office
show the continued popularity of EU Trade Marks (EUTMs) and
Registered Community Designs (RCDs) . However, the statistics do
suggest a marked shift in the behaviour of UK applicants.
Overall, filings of EUTM and RCD applications remain
encouraging. The total number of EUTM applications filed in 2016
represents an increase of 3.7 per cent on the previous year,
although applications filed by UK applicants declined for the first
time since 2009. Filings in 2016 of 11,643 represent a drop of
seven per cent and are the lowest number of EUTM filings from UK
applicants since 2013. Nevertheless, this change in filing
behaviour does not appear to have filtered through to applicants
from other EU Member States, with only French and Polish applicants
registering slight declines of 0.5% and 1.1% respectively for 2016.
The drop in EU filings by UK applicants may suggest that UK
businesses are starting to reconsider their export markets
following the June 2016 Brexit referendum.
However, despite the number of RCD applications filed by UK
applicants also falling slightly when compared with the previous
year, 2016 represents the second highest number of design
applications filed by UK applicants since it first became possible
to register designs in the EU in 2003. The 2016 figures are just
over one per cent down on the record 2015 figures, and remain over
55 per cent above the 2009 figures.
The top 20 most prolific UK filers of RCDs cover a very diverse
selection of British companies, including well-known household
names, such as Aston Martin and Dyson. Jimmy Choo, the world-famous
designer of luxury footwear and accessories, held the top spot for
the number of RCD applications filed by a UK applicant. The list of
top UK-based EUTM filers for 2016 is equally wide-ranging. However,
pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, LRC Products and
The Boots Company dominate many of the top positions, confirming
that comprehensive EU-wide protection remains a priority for that
industry.
No matter what the future brings, Europe is likely to remain a
principal market for UK businesses. EUTMs and RCDs provide an
affordable and accessible way for UK businesses and designers to
protect their efforts in the EU, although going forward companies
must also ensure that their rights are adequately and effectively
protected in the UK.
