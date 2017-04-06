Financial fraud in general is expanding at a great rate with
forex and binary options frauds in particular gaining ground
globally. Many hundreds of people around the world are targeted
each day. Frequently they are novice investors who are unfamiliar
with the markets and do not recognise that the so called trading
platform and its way of working is bogus. Eventually when the
fraudsters finally decide that there is no more money to be had
from an individual and they cut all contact, the hapless investor
begins to suspect that they have been scammed.
Frequently the target of such a scam reacts by trying to find
out if they can trace the owners of the company and see if there is
someone who can be held accountable. Often this leads to the
discovery of myriad inter-connected limited liability companies,
often some are registered in different countries, with some dormant
and some active. It is hardly surprising if the complexity of the
situation results in a failure to discover a single person who can
be challenged and held accountable. Whilst an individual may be
alarmed and confused at the prospect of navigating through the
convoluted structures that have been deliberately set up to
confuse, Giambrone's lawyers are very familiar with the
fraudsters strategies and frequently can steer a course to the
people responsible without too much difficulty.
The next step taken by the victim is often an appeal to a
regulatory body, only to find that forex and binary options scams
fall outside the remit of their responsibilities. In general the
lawyers at Giambrone find that there are varying degrees of
willingness by both regulatory bodies themselves and governments to
act to address issues that arise resulting from detrimental
activities that were either overlooked or have developed since the
regulatory body was set up.
The step of last resort, legal action, is understandably
daunting for a person who often has lost significant amounts of
money to the fraudulent brokers. Giambrone fully recognises that
such a situation will leave the victim decidedly risk adverse. In
order to off-set the risk Giambrone has developed links with
litigation funding organisations in respect of class actions and
will, in some circumstances, work on a contingency fee basis (no
win no fee) for individual cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
