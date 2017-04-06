Is there now a presumption that reasons be given for planning
decisions? Within the last year, we have seen a surge of
significant cases in which an absence of reasons being given for
planning decisions has proved to be decisive. This happened despite
the abolition in 2013 of the statutory duty to give reasons for the
grant of planning permission. While the contexts have varied
– ranging from delegated decisions, environmental impact
assessment (EIA) development and planning committee decisions
contrary to officer recommendation – the outcome has been the
same each time: reasons for granting permission should be
given.
