There are some commercial and tax advantages when using the
Iquique Tax Free Zone, that is, the 'Zona Franca De
Iquique'. Any company providing a product in Chile, especially
to the mining industry, should take some time to understand if the
free trade zone could be beneficial to their specific
circumstances.
From a commercial perspective, having product stored in the free
trade zone can decrease delivery time to customers for not only
Chile but also to Bolivia, Southern Peru and Argentina. As many of
the mine sites are remote, having the ability to dispatch product
quickly can be the difference between winning a contract or
not.
Companies with light corporate structures in Chile can also
benefit from the different companies that offer warehousing and
inventory control within the Zone Franca. This can save companies
from having to hire employees to manage the merchandise and keep
costs to a minimum.
From a tax perspective, companies must pay 19% IVA ( Also know
as VAT or GST) when importing into Chile. When bringing imports
into the Iquique Tax Free Zone, companies can defer payment of this
tax until the products actually leave the free trade zone.
Due to the extensive Free Trade Agreement that Chile
("FTA") has, most tariffs and customs duties have been
abolished for participating countries. In each individual case you
will need to determine whether your imported products are FTA
exempted.
One advantage of having a Chilean company already set up is that
you will be able to seek an imputed tax credit for the 19% when you
sell the product to a third party. To take advantage of this
credit, any sale must be invoiced from a Chilean entity. Additional
information on Chile VAT can be found
here.
