In a decision of March 7, 2017, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court
confirmed the conviction by the first instance Swiss Federal
Criminal Court against two Iraqi men for being member of a criminal
organization. The convicted were in the view of Switzerland's
highest court active members of the "Islamic State" (IS)
which the court considered a terrorist organization. Conversely,
the first instance Swiss Federal Criminal Court must reconsider and
lower its March 18, 2016, decision in terms of the four-year and
eight-month imprisonment sentences imposed.
"It was disputed as to
whether subordinated criminal contributions are sufficient to make
a person a member of a criminal organisation."
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court dismissed the complaints of the
two convicted Iraqi men with regard to the conviction of
"participation in a criminal organization" (Art. 260ter
of the Swiss Criminal Code). The bone of contention was as to
whether their subordinated criminal contributions were sufficient
to make them a member of the criminal organisation, whilst the
highest court in Switzerland considered it as established that the
IS remains an obvious criminal organization.
According to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, a participation in
a criminal organization does not require that a criminal
perpetrator belongs to the inner circle of a criminal group, i.e.,
even those who are part of the extended circle and who are willing
to follow the orders given in the long term are involved in the
criminal organization - this regardless of their formal position in
the organization.
"A criminal organisation is
structured group of at least three persons, who have decided to
operate on a permanent basis regardless of their current personal
composition."
In the view of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, Art. 260ter of
the Swiss Criminal Code requires a structured group of at least
three, in general, more persons, who have decided to operate on a
permanent basis regardless of their current personal composition. A
criminal organisation is also characterized by the submission of
their members under systematic instructions, a division of labor,
and a sort of professionalism which prevails in all stages of the
criminal activities. In addition, the concept of a criminal
organization requires the confidential preservation of the criminal
organisation's structure. All these tests were met according to
the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The UK Supreme Court last week issued the latest decision in a long-running attempt to enforce a US$150 million Nigerian arbitration award (IPCO (Nigeria) Limited v. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation...
Statements of truth are a common feature in a range of legal documents including statements of case, disclosure reports, witness statements and expert reports.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).