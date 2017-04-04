As part of the government plans to reduce Britain's reliance
on migrant workers, from 6 April 2017 employers may have to pay an
immigration skills charge of £1,000 per employee.
The skills charge will apply to a sponsor of a Tier 2 worker
assigned a certificate of sponsorship in the "General" or
"Intra-Company Transfer" route and who applies from:
outside the UK for a visa
inside the UK to switch to this visa from another
inside the UK to extend their existing visa
The skills charge does not apply if you are sponsoring:
a non-EEA national who was sponsored in Tier 2 before 6 April
2017 and is applying from inside the UK to extend their Tier 2 stay
with either the same sponsor or a different sponsor
a Tier 2 (Intra-Company Transfer) graduate trainee
a worker to do a specified PhD level occupation
a Tier 4 student visa holder in the UK switching to a Tier 2
(General) visa
Tier 2 family members ("dependants").
As the charge applies to the sponsor and not the individual, if
a sponsor has paid it in respect of an individual who then seeks to
change sponsor, the new sponsor will also be required to pay the
levy.
A lower rate of £364 per certificate of sponsorship applies
for smaller sponsors and charities. You will usually be considered
a small business if:
your annual turnover is £10.2 million or less
you have 50 employees or fewer
The charge is in addition to all other application fees. Its
purpose is to cut down on the number of businesses taking on
migrant workers and to incentivise employers to train British staff
to fill those jobs.
