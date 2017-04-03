In today's volatile markets the commercial viability of a
project can change in the time it takes to implement a hard-won
planning consent and even after works have begun.
It may therefore be necessary to amend a scheme to maintain its
profitability and viability. To accommodate such changes, planning
schemes are often amended or a new application made.
The case involving Vue Cinema's challenge to York Council is
a reminder of how difficult it can be for development to proceed
smoothly when the consented scheme needs to be changed in order to
ensure viability of the project. Developers have two choices if
they can avoid a fresh planning application and the one they use
depends on how significant the change is to the consented
scheme.
Option 1: Apply for a "non-material
amendment" under Section 96A of the Town & Country
Planning Act 1990 ("TCPA"); or
Option 2: Apply under Section 73 of the TCPA to
"develop land without compliance with conditions" that
were previously attached to the consented scheme and/or to make
"minor material amendments" to the consented scheme.
The differences between these processes are:
Non-Material
Amendment (s96)
Removal of
Conditions/Minor Material Amendments (s73)
Administratively easier,
standard form application and a relatively simple process
reflecting the fact that the change is not material.
The application is
treated as new planning application with all the usual time limits
and processes including consultation, EIAs etc.
Local planning authority
must have regard to the effect of the change on the planning
permission as originally granted.
The local authority
consider the application against the development plan and usual
material considerations as well as the original planning permission
conditions and make their decision based on national and
development plan policies which may be significant if any have
changed significantly since the original grant.
The planning permission
is amended so the existing permission with all its deadlines and
dates remains unchanged and existing Section 106 and 278
Agreements continue to apply.
A new planning
permission is granted as a result which means new
Section 106 and 278 agreements are required and although
there are processes to re-state the s106 agreements already in
place, this is never as fast as developers really want it to be if
the existing s106 is affected by the variation.
Crucially there is a right to appeal.
In R (on the application of Vue Entertainment Ltd) v City of
York Council Vue Cinemas challenged a permission for the
development of a community stadium. Vue operated a (different)
nearby 12 screen cinema and had commercial concerns about the
cinema to be operated from the stadium development.
A s73 application was made to enable the development to proceed
without compliance with the condition that required development in
accordance with specified drawings. Those drawings showed a 12
screen and 2,000 capacity cinema. The changed plans showed a 13
screen 2,400 capacity cinema. Vue objected that this "minor
amendment" should be permitted. The court found –
the permission as a whole had to be
considered to see if the change was so fundamental that the terms
of the permission itself was changed by the variation;
this change was only to the part of
the permission that related to the cinema;
Vue had been consulted and made
representations. They were not prejudiced by the change; and
the planning authority had the power
to grant this new permission.
In conclusion, developers are well advised to try to obtain a
workable and malleable consent that has the capacity for minor
(preferably minor non-material) variations in order schemes can be
amended and altered to cater for ever changing market demand and
volatility.
