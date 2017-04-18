Smartphones have revolutionised how society interacts with
technology, and today, technology is changing our very perception
of the world around us. Advances in virtual reality and augmented
reality technologies are blending the boundaries between the real
and virtual environments. Business potential is vast and investors
are certainly
taking note. Is it conceivable that the launch of the next
evolution of a flagship smartphone instead turns out to be the
unveiling of a revolutionary wearable AR device?
The gaming sphere has seized the new platforms VR and AR
technologies have to offer and other industries, such as the
automotive and medical, are close behind. As the technology reaches
the hands and minds of more people, new applications will
inevitably appear. Example applications include: property
developers physically walking potential customers through the floor
space of a bare concrete building structure whilst viewing
fully-furnished apartments, or exploring extra-terrestrial wonders
whilst sitting on amusement park rides, or a surgeon visually
mapping CT scans onto a patient in an operating theatre to
precisely locate a tumour and to map out a surgical procedure.
In addition to new applications, there has been increasing
emphasis on the research and development of the enhancement of user
experience. Research in this area of technology has produced
improvements in information processing, integration of data sources
and data transfer, all of which fall into the field of
computer-implemented inventions. Obtaining appropriate patent
protection for computer-implemented inventions can offer broad
protection to a company's intellectual property. It can also
increase a company's value and provide the type of security
often sought by potential investors. Indeed, industry estimates
suggest that patent filings specifically relating to AR technology
have increased eight-fold worldwide in the past five years.
Identifying key concepts in any given innovation is an important
part of the patent drafting process. Further, in the field of
computer-implemented inventions, careful drafting is essential in
order to overcome the barriers to patentability specific to this
field.
At GJE, our attorneys are experts in drafting patent
applications to computer implemented inventions. We can help you
secure valuable patent protection for your innovation in a field
which is fraught with obstacles.
Just as the smartphone dominated the mobile technology market
for the past decade, wearable AR technology may soon call time on
the smartphone. Possibly, even within the next decade. It is
important to make sure to capitalise on your innovation by making
sure that you are well protected.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
