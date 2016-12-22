There has been much talk recently about the precarious situation
of many delivery drivers working in companies forming part of the
'gig' economy.
Drivers for companies such as Uber, Deliveroo, Amazon or
CitySprint have claimed to have worker status rather than being
self employed. This, they say, has seen them work for less than the
national minimum wage and miss out on paid holidays and sick
pay.
Some drivers also claim to be under enormous pressure from their
companies to take on as many jobs as possible, with potentially
dangerous results. Some Amazon delivery drivers admitted they had
broken speed limits in order to stay on schedule, and that they
worked in excess of 11 hours a day working towards a delivery
timetable set by Amazon that did not take into account traffic jams
or rest breaks.
Uber has notoriously already been the subject of an Employment
Tribunal judgment, in which the Tribunal found that their drivers
were in fact workers, and not self-employed. Much hinged on the
degree of autonomy the drivers had in taking on customers through
the Uber app (very little, as it turns out). Equally, a courier has
brought proceedings against CitySprint claiming a set of similar
facts – precise instructions, no possibility of substitution
with another person, and yet low pay and uncertainty of income.
Other cases against Addison Lee, ExCel, and eCourier are due to be
heard next year.
In this context, it was surprising when Damian Green, the Work
and Pensions Secretary, speaking at a think tank last week,
described the move towards a gig economy as 'exciting' and
having 'huge potential'. Green acknowledged that such a
business model would deprive people of the standard protections due
to workers; however, he lauded the greater flexibility and freedom
which results.
However, a number of Green's peers in Parliament do not
share his appreciation of the benefits of a gig economy. Many of
the rights enjoyed by workers (in relation to working time, for
example) are derived from EU law and a few weeks ago MPs debated
how such rights can be preserved post-Brexit.
In that debate, Greg Clark (Secretary of State for Business,
Energy and Industrial Strategy) reassured that "the Government
place a great deal of importance on the fundamental protections
that workers in the UK have". He reiterated that the
Government will review ways to "ensure, as we have in the
past, that changing patterns of employment are accompanied by a
consideration... of appropriate necessary protections for the
workers of this country".
Between the pending Employment Tribunal cases and the potential
ramifications of Brexit, it is unclear whether the 'gig
economy' will continue to thrive or whether it has had its day.
One thing which is certain is that casual workers – and those
who engage them – will be paying close attention to the news
in coming months.
