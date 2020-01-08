With Brexit fast approaching, yacht owners need to have
contingency plans in place to cope with the potential outcomes of
Brexit. Whether it's a deal or no-deal, we recommend that yacht
owners prepare for every eventuality - especially if the yacht is
owned via a UK entity and/or registered under the UK flag, but
moreover if you imported the yacht or paid VAT in the UK.
How does Brexit affect VAT management of a yacht?
Without having a deal with the EU, the UK will leave the
European Customs Union. The UK will no longer be part of the EU VAT
system and will be therefore treated as a Third-Country
jurisdiction from a VAT and Customs perspective. Since no agreement
is currently in place, several considerations may be possible,
including:
Yachts imported into the UK might
remain in free circulation or lose their status after Brexit; or
after their first move to non-EU waters
Yachts with VAT paid under the UK VAT
system might lose their VAT paid status
Yachts owned by UK residents can be
used under Temporary Importation within the EU
Yachts acquired by UK residents from
EU shipyards can be acquired without paying VAT
Yachts owned by UK companies and used
for charter business in the EU might need to be re-imported after
Brexit to continue their charter operation
How does Brexit affect the operation of a yacht?
In addition to the above VAT and Customs considerations, the
loss of EU-status on UK flagged yachts might have consequences on
the operation of the yachts.
For example, a commercial yacht registered under a UK flag will
require a Charter Licence in Croatia after Brexit as it might be
treated as a non-EU flag by the Croatian Authority.
If the UK leaves the EU without an agreement, then the
Employment and Social Security Regulations for Crew members working
on all yachts will also change.
What do we know now?
Unfortunately, there are no certainties. Advisors and tax
experts vary in their interpretations of the consequences for the
yachts post-Brexit. The location of the yacht on the day of Brexit
may affect the Customs and VAT status of the yacht and therefore
the following scenarios may be possible (as recently published by
the Royal Yachting Association):
Yacht based within the EU,
owned and flagged in the UK
Such yachts in free circulation will retain its status after
Brexit until it will remain within the EU27. If the yacht will
leave the EU after Brexit and return to the EU27 at a later stage
the customs and VAT status depends if the Brexit will happen based
on a "Deal" or "No Deal" Scenario.
Yacht based outside the
EU
These yachts might lose their status post-Brexit and require a new
importation when they subsequently enter into the EU after
Brexit
What should you be considering now?
The crucial aspects for yacht owners to consider include:
deciding where they plan to use the
yacht (within or outside the EU); and
how they plan to use the yacht
(private or commercial) within the EU.
These considerations will affect the yachting structure and
determine if changes are needed post-Brexit. A thorough assessment
is strongly recommended before making any decisions.
In the event of EU-resident yacht owners planning to be based in
the EU, an EU option would be most feasible; whereas a UK structure
and UK flag remain a valid option for UK residents, or yachts that
will be located predominately outside of the EU.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
