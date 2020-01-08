Beginning January 15, 2020, new, more employer-friendly
regulations determine how overtime pay is calculated under the Fair
Labor Standards Act.
IN DEPTH
There are new regulations affecting overtime calculations under
the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The US Department of Labor
(DOL) has promulgated these to "provide clarity and to better
reflect the 21st-century workplace." Their effective date is
January 15, 2020.
As a reminder, the FLSA requires that employers pay overtime at
one and one-half times an employee's "regular rate"
of pay for hours in excess of 40 per week. There are, of course,
some jobs that are exempt from overtime under the FLSA; these
regulations affect only overtime-eligible jobs.
Under the FLSA, "regular rate" is a legal term of art.
This calculation includes all remuneration paid to the employee
(minus payments falling into specific statutory exceptions) divided
by the hours worked during the workweek in question. 29 CFR §
778.108 et seq.
The DOL's 2020 regulatory updates address whether certain
forms of compensation can be excluded from an employee's
regular rate of pay. Here is an executive summary of what you
should know about what is being changed or clarified:
Pay for unused paid leave (including
paid sick leave or holidays) may now be excluded from an
employee's regular rate of pay.
Pay for time that would not otherwise
qualify as hours worked (e.g., bona fide meal periods) can
also be excluded from an employee's regular rate of pay, unless
an agreement or established practice indicates that the parties
have treated the time as hours worked.
Reimbursed expenses need not be
incurred "solely" for the employer's benefit for the
reimbursements to be excludable from an employee's regular
rate.
Certain reimbursements that are at or
beneath the maximum reimbursable amount under the Federal Travel
Regulation are per se reasonable and excludable from the
regular rate.
The regulations no longer require
that "call-back" pay and other similar payments be
"infrequent and sporadic" to be excludable from an
employee’s regular rate as long as such payments are not
prearranged.
Employers can exclude from the
regular rate any payments to employees pursuant to state and local
scheduling laws for occasions when the employee reports to work but
is not given the expected amount of work.
Certain employer-provided perks or
benefits—for example, an employee discount program, wellness
program or onsite exercise opportunities—may be excluded from
an employee's regular rate of pay.
The regulations provide additional
examples of benefit plans that are excludable from the regular
rate, including unemployment, legal services and accident
plans.
Discretionary bonuses are excluded
from the regular rate if (a) both the fact that the bonuses are to
be paid and the amounts are determined at the sole discretion of
the employer at or near the end of the bonus periods, and (b) the
bonuses are not paid pursuant to any prior agreement or promise
causing the employee to expect such payments regularly.
Sign-on bonuses with no clawback
provision are excludable from the regular rate; sign-on bonuses
with a clawback are also excluded except where the clawback is
pursuant to collective bargaining agreement or, for government
employers, due to ordinance or policy.
Doing the regular rate seems like elementary math. But defining
the terms of what is and is not included is far more complex and
fraught with risk. An employer's failure to properly calculate
the regular rate can generate liability under the FLSA, which has a
three-year statute of limitations and allows for recovery of unpaid
wages, liquidated damages, and attorneys' fees.
Your New Year's resolutions should include checking to make
certain that your approach to the "regular rate" is
perfect. These new regulations are undeniably more explicit and,
thus, more employer friendly. Yet, getting the "regular
rate" right is still a genuine effort: an important effort, a
necessary effort, but complex and comprehensive. If an employer
needs assistance with determining its "regular rate, or in
interpreting the new regulations, contact your regular McDermott
lawyer or the author.
