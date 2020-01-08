Last month year, I blogged on the new Proposed Regulations issued by IRS and the
Treasury Department on the changes to Code Section 162(m) made by
the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA). This is a major
development for executive compensation professionals, but I stopped
blogging when we went into the Holiday Season (and I began to
receive a 50% out-of-office bounce-back rate). But the party is
over and I will continue by focusing on one aspect of the proposed
regs at a time. Today’s topic is the exemption of a certain
amount paid to the CFO under the transition/grandfathering rules of
Section 162(m), as embellished by the proposed regs. Under the
proposed regulations (and in our experience), CFOs are the most
likely class of current executives to enjoy grandfathering
protection for amounts paid pursuant to a written binding contract
in effect on November 2, 2017.
Readers will recall that amounts paid pursuant to a written
binding contract in effect on November 2, 2017, may be exempt from
the $1 million deductibility limit of 162(m) under certain
conditions. For example, certain incentive awards made before
November 2, 2017, which satisfied the performance-based
compensation requirements of pre-TCJA provision of 162(m)
(e.g., stock options and performance shares) could be
entitled to grandfathering status and be exempt from the
deductibility limit when paid or exercise in subsequent
years.
The grandfathering rules for CFOs are even more favorable. Prior
to November 2, 2017, a company’s CFO was not a “covered
person” under 162(m) and, therefore not subject to the $1
million deductibility limit. Thus, compensation paid or accrued to
the CFO pursuant to a grandfathered employment agreement could be
exempt, even if the amounts are not performance-based. The proposed
regs. provide the following example, which I have edited for
brevity:
On October 2, 2017, Corporation executed a 3-year employment
agreement with its CFO for an annual salary of $2,000,000 beginning
on January 1, 2018. The agreement provides for automatic extensions
after the 3-year term for additional 1-year periods, unless the
Corporation exercises its option to terminate the agreement within
30 days before the end of the 3-year term or, thereafter, within 30
days before each anniversary date. Termination of the employment
agreement does not require the termination of the CFO’s
employment with Corporation. Under applicable law, the
agreement for annual salary constitutes a written binding contract
in effect on November 2, 2017, to pay $2,000,000 of annual salary
to the CFO for three years through December 31, 2020. Because the
October 2, 2017, employment agreement:
1. is a written binding contract to pay the CFO an annual
salary of $2,000,000, and
2. the CFO is not a covered employee for the
Corporation’s 2018 through 2020 taxable years,
The deduction forthe CFO’s annual salary for the 2018
through 2020 taxable years is not subject to section
162(m). However, the employment agreement is treated as
renewed on January 1, 2021, unless it is previously terminated, and
the $1 million limit will apply to the deduction for any payments
made under the employment agreement on or after that date (not
grandfathered).
The foregoing example also illustrates the complicated contract
renewal and termination issues that apply to agreements that
otherwise would be grandfather, but we will save those issues for
another day.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
