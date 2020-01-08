A few weeks ago, the Federal Government gave small business a
New Year’s holiday gift. After an entire year of
debate, the Small Business Administration (“SBA”)
published a new rule that modifies how annual revenue is calculated
for the purpose of determining qualification for Federal
contracting set-asides and assistance. In particular, the SBA
changed its regulation on the calculation of annual revenues from a
three-year averaging period to a five-year averaging period.
This change may result in firms regaining or retaining small
business status for Federal government procurement preference
purposes. The change does not apply to SBA Business Loan and
Disaster Loan programs, although, the SBA will be issuing future
regulations on revised size determinations for those programs.
This final rule implements a law Congress enacted more than one
year ago, the Small Business Runway Extension Act of 2018, PL No.
115-324 (the “SBA REAct”). The SBA REAct was
intended to allow small business government contractors more time
to prepare for the transition to the full and open market
competition after those businesses exceeded the size standard
applicable to SBA program participants.
As an initial matter, in 1953 Congress declared a
social-economic policy of promoting small business, and passed the
Small Business Act, 15 U.S.C. 631 (the “Act”).
Congress created the SBA with a mission to "aid, counsel,
assist and protect, insofar as is possible, the interests of small
business concerns." The SBA charter also stipulated that
SBA would ensure that small businesses received a "fair
proportion" of government contracts and sales of surplus
property. The Act created a program under which the SBA established
small business size standards, based upon either the number of
employees or annual receipts, and awarded preferential treatment in
competing for Federal government contracts. Currently, the
federal contract award goals for small businesses mandate that not
less than 23% of the total value of all government contracts be
awarded to small business. 15 U.S.C. §644(g). Further,
the Act establishes that: (1) the goal for service-disable
veteran-owned small businesses is not less than 3% of the value of
all government contracts; (2) the goal for women-owned small
businesses is not less than 5% of the value of all government
contracts; (3) the goal for HUBZone small businesses is not less
than 3% of the total value of all government contracts; and (4) the
goal for small disadvantaged small businesses is not less than 5%
of the value of all government contracts. Id. Part 19
of the Federal Acquisition Regulation implements the application of
the SBA size determinations in context federal
acquisitions.
The impact of the new SBA final rule will be to possibly extend
the time a small business entity may have to receive preferential
treatment in competing for government contracts, and continue its
participation in the SBA program. Dickinson Wright’s
government contracts team is well positioned to advise clients on
taking full advantage of all of the SBA’s small business
government contracting set-aside programs, and resolving disputes
with the SBA related to size determinations, along with any other
government contract related issue.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.