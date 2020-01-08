Concluding that a terminated exclusive trademark licensee failed
to establish the elements required to impose a preliminary
injunction, the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit reversed
the district court's grant of a preliminary injunction after
termination of the exclusive license between the parties. Mrs.
Fields Franchising, LLC and Mrs. Fields Famous Brands, LLC v.
MFGPC, Case Nos. 19-4046, -4063 (10th Cir. Nov. 7, 2019)
(Briscoe, J).
Mrs. Fields Franchising (MFF) owns the rights to the "MRS.
FIELDS" trademark and licenses those rights to allow other
entities to manufacture, sell and distribute products using the
brand. In a fight over the termination of an exclusive license
agreement pertaining to the production and distribution of popcorn
products under the MRS. FIELDS trademark, MFF filed a complaint
against its former popcorn licensee, MFGPC, seeking a declaratory
judgment that the license agreement was properly terminated and was
no longer in effect. MFGPC countered with claims that MFF breached
the exclusive license agreement along with a motion for a temporary
restraining order and preliminary injunction prohibiting MFF from
interfering with MFGPC's right to sell MRS. FIELDS-branded
popcorn.
The district court ultimately granted MFGPC's motion for the
preliminary injunction and ordered MFF to terminate any licenses it
had entered into with other companies for the use of the MRS.
FIELDS trademark on popcorn products, and to comply with the terms
of the licensing agreement with MFGPC. MFF appealed.
The 10th Circuit agreed with MFF that the district court erred
in finding that the license agreement afforded MFGPC a
"perpetual license," and that this error infected the
district court's analysis of the requirements for imposing a
preliminary injunction. The Court explained that, as the moving
party, MFGPC needed to prove four things to succeed on its
preliminary injunction motion:
MFGPC was likely to succeed on the merits.
MFGPC would suffer irreparable injury without the
injunction.
The threatened injury outweighed MFF's injury under the
injunction.
The injunction would not be adverse to the public
interest.
The Court also found this to be a case of a "disfavored
preliminary injunction," which is one that ostensibly requires
more than merely preserving the parties' relative position
pending trial and thus places a heavier burden on the moving party
with respect to the likelihood of success and balance of harms
factors.
The 10th Circuit focused its analysis on its disagreement with
the district court's finding that the license to MFGPC was
"effectively perpetual," and instead found that the
"term and termination" clause of the agreement provided
specific circumstances under which the license could be terminated
or not renewed. The district court's erroneous finding that the
license agreement was perpetual caused its analysis of MFGPC's
likelihood of success on the merits and the existence of
irreparable harm to be "fatally flawed." Absent a
perpetual license, the Court was not persuaded that calculating
damages would be impossible, and thus found that MFGPC did not
establish a strong likelihood that it would prevail on its claim
for specific performance. The Court also found that MFGPC failed to
establish irreparable harm, again finding error in the district
court's perceived challenges in calculating damages under a
perpetual license.
The 10th Circuit further explained that despite the general
acknowledgment that irreparable harm often arises from the breach
of an exclusivity agreement, such a conclusion is not
automatic.
