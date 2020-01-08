The US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit officially
joined its sister circuits in holding that the Supreme Court
standard for awarding attorney's fees in patent cases, set
forth in Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness,
Inc., was equally applicable to attorney's fees claims
under the Lanham Act. In doing so, the Seventh Circuit overruled
its prior holding that a plaintiff's claims were only
"exceptional" under the Lanham Act if they constituted an
abuse of process. LHO Chicago River, LLC v. Perillo, Case.
No. 19-1848 (7th Cir. Nov. 8, 2019) (Manion, J).
LHO Chicago, owner of the Hotel Chicago, sued defendants after
the defendants opened a competing "Hotel Chicago" three
miles from the plaintiff's hotel. After more than a year of
litigating, LHO moved to voluntarily dismiss its claims with
prejudice, and the district judge granted the motion. Defendants
then moved for attorney's fees under § 1117(a) of the
Lanham Act, which allows the court to award attorney's fees to
the prevailing party in "exceptional cases."
The district court applied the Seventh Circuit's
then-prevailing standard, which only permitted a defendant to
recover fees if the plaintiff's claims had constituted an
"abuse of process." This standard required proof that the
plaintiff's claim was "(1) 'objectively unreasonable
because it is one a rational litigant would pursue only because it
would impose disproportionate costs on his opponent' . . . or
(2) . . . a frivolous claim [brought] with the purpose of obtaining
an advantage external to the litigation, 'unrelated to
obtaining a favorable judgment'" (quoting Seventh Circuit
cases Burford v. Accounting Practice Sales, Inc. (2015)
and Nightingale Home Healthcare,Inc. v. Anodyne
Therapy, LLC (2010)). The district court held that the
plaintiff's claims had not risen to this standard and denied
the request for fees. Defendants appealed.
The sole issue on appeal was whether the Seventh Circuit would
adopt the standard set forth by the Supreme Court in Octane
Fitness v. ICON Health & Fitness (2014) (IP Update, Vol. 18, No. 8) for determining whether a
patent case was "exceptional." Octane Fitness
loosened the standard for exceptionality, holding:
[A]n "exceptional" case is simply one that stands out
from others with respect to the substantive strength of a
party's litigating position (considering both the governing law
and the facts of the case) or the unreasonable manner in which the
case was litigated. District courts may determine whether a case is
"exceptional" in the case‐by‐case exercise of
their discretion, considering the totality of the
circumstances.
Thus, under Octane Fitness, to determine if a case is
exceptional, a district court must simply weigh non-exclusive
factors such as "frivolousness, motivation, objective
unreasonableness (both in the factual and legal components of the
case) and the need in particular circumstances to advance
considerations of compensation and deterrence."
Although Octane Fitness interpreted the exceptionality
standard in the Patent Act, 35 USC § 285, the interpreted
language is identical to that in § 1117(a) of the Lanham Act,
and the Supreme Court cited trademark cases in deciding Octane
Fitness. In addition, in the five years since Octane
Fitness was decided, many circuits adopted its standard for
Lanham Act cases, including the First, Second, Third, Fourth,
Fifth, Sixth, Ninth, 11th and Federal Circuits.
Determining to join its sister circuits, the Seventh Circuit
formally overruled its "abuse of process" standard and
adopted the "totality of the circumstances" standard of
Octane Fitness. It then vacated the denial of
attorney's fees and remanded the case to the district court to
evaluate the matter under the Octane Fitness standard.
Practice Note:Octane Fitness has
become the law for trademark cases in most circuits. Practitioners
in those few circuits that have not yet formally adopted this
standard should assume nonetheless that it is applicable and should
argue their fees motions accordingly.
