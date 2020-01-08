The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), on occasion, publishes certain Patent Trial and Appeal Board
(PTAB) decisions as precedential or informative. An informative
decision provides PTAB norms on recurring issues, guidance on PTAB
rules and practices, and guidance on issues that may develop
through the analysis of recurring issues. The latest set of
informative decisions includes an informative § 101 decision -
Ex parte Linden – which is discussed below.
The Invention
The claimed invention in Ex parte Linden is directed to
"state-of-the-art speech recognition systems developed using
end-to-end deep learning. In embodiments, the model architecture is
significantly simpler than traditional speech systems, which rely
on laboriously engineered processing pipelines; these traditional
systems also tend to perform poorly when used in noisy
environments." The claimed invention, on the other hand, does
not need hand-designed components to model background noise,
reverberation, or speaker variation because it can "handle
challenging noisy environments better than widely used,
state-of-the-art commercial speech systems."
Claim 11 is representative of the claimed invention, which
reads as:
A computer-implemented method for transcribing speech
comprising:
receiving an input audio from a user;
normalizing the input audio to make a total power of the input
audio consistent with a set of training samples used to train a
trained neural network model;
generating a jitter set of audio files from the normalized input
audio by translating the normalized input audio by one or more time
values;
for each audio file from the jitter set of audio files, which
includes the normalized input audio:
generating a set of spectrogram frames for each audio file;
inputting the audio file along with a context of spectrogram
frames into a trained neural network;
obtaining predicted character probabilities outputs from the
trained neural network; and
decoding a transcription of the input audio using the predicted
character probabilities outputs from the trained neural network
constrained by a language model that interprets a string of
characters from the predicted character probabilities outputs as a
word or words.
Analysis
The Examiner rejected the representative claim and its
dependents under § 101 and found that the claims were using
"the predicted character probabilities (mathematical formula)
to decode a transcription of the input audio into words or text
data." Citing Gottschalk v. Benson, the Examiner
found that the claims were directed to a mathematical concept,
manipulating data, and generating information based on prior
information – the last two being methods of organizing human
activity and mental processes. At step two, the Examiner determined
that the claims did not amount to significantly more than decoding
a transcription using a mathematical formula or relationship.
The PTAB, applying the
2019 updated eligibility guidelines, disagreed with the
Examiner. First, the PTAB said that the claims involved a mental
process or a method of organizing human activity because, while
transcription can be performed by a human, "the claims here
are directed to a specific implementation including the steps of
normalizing an input file, generating a jitter set of audio
files," and so on.
Next, the PTAB found that the claims didn't recite a
mathematical concept. The specification disclosed an algorithm.
However, the claims do not recite the algorithm and, under the
updated guidelines, this is not abstract.
Even if the claims were directed to an abstract idea, the PTAB
found that the claims are integrated into a practical application
– "specific features that were specifically designed to
achieve an improved technological result and provide improvements
to that technical field." For instance, the PTAB
specifically referenced the specification describing a trained
neural network that achieves better performance than traditional
methods on difficult speech recognition.
Lastly, the PTAB found that the Examiner's finding that the
claims did not include additional elements that amount to
significantly more than the judicial exception to be conclusory in
light of Berkheimer because the Examiner did not provide
sufficient factual support for the findings. Accordingly, the PTAB
reversed the Examiner's rejection.
Ex parte Linden and other precedential and informative
decisions can be read here.
