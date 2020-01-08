For the first notable time in over 50 years, on December 12,
2019, the U.S. Department of Labor (the “DOL”)
announced a Final Rule (the “Rule”) on what is to be
included in an employee’s regular rate of pay when
calculating overtime wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act (the
“FLSA”). This Rule becomes effective January 15,
2020.
Under the FLSA, employers must pay non-exempt employees overtime
for all hours worked over 40 hours per work week. Such overtime is
paid at one and one-half times an employee’s regular rate of
pay, which includes “all remuneration for employment paid to,
or on behalf of, the employee,” divided by the number of
hours worked. While most monetary forms of compensation and
payments must be included in the regular rate of pay, the
DOL’s regulations allow certain categories of payments to be
excluded from the regular rate of pay.
However, the previous DOL regulatory landscape governing the
calculation of the regular rate of pay did not address the
inclusion or exclusion of present-day perks and benefits (i.e.
wellness and fitness programs, etc.), creating an air of
uncertainty when calculating the regular rate of pay. Now, the Rule
clarifies which perks and benefits must be included or may be
excluded from the regular rate of pay and, according to the DOL,
“provides clarity that allows employers to provide more
benefits to their employees without unknown overtime consequences
or litigation.”
The Rule clarifies that employers do not have to include the
following payments and benefits in the regular rate when
calculating overtime:
Cost of providing certain parking
benefits, wellness programs, onsite specialist treatment, gym
access and fitness classes;
Employee discounts on retail goods
and services;
Certain tuition benefits (whether
paid to the employee, an education provider or a student-loan
program);
Adoption assistance;
Payments for unused paid leave, paid
sick leave, or other paid time off;
Payments for certain penalties
required under state and local laws related to scheduling;
Reimbursements for expenses including
cell phone plans, credentialing exam fees, organization membership
dues, and certain travel expenses, even if such expenses are not
incurred “solely” for the benefit of the employer;
Certain sign-on and longevity
bonuses;
Free office coffee and snacks;
Discretionary bonuses; and
Contributions to benefit plans for
accidents, unemployment, legal services and other events that could
cause future financial hardship or expense.
Notably, with respect to discretionary bonuses, the Rule
clarifies that the label given a bonus does not determine whether
it is discretionary; rather, a factual analysis of the specific
bonus at issue will be used to determine whether it may be excluded
from the regular rate. The Rule specifies that bonuses are
discretionary and excludable from the regular rate only if both of
the following conditions are met: (i) the fact that the bonus will
be paid and the amount of the payment are determined at the sole
discretion of the employer at or near the end of the period to
which the bonus corresponds, and (ii) the bonus is not paid
pursuant to any prior contract, agreement, or promise causing the
employee to expect the payment.
In addition, the Rule provides that “call-back”
payments must be “infrequent and sporadic” but must not
be prearranged in order to be excludable from an employee’s
regular rate.
Finally, the Rule updates the “basic rate,” which is
authorized under the FLSA as an alternative to the regular rate
under specific circumstances. Employers using an authorized basic
rate may exclude from the overtime computation any additional
payment that would not increase total overtime compensation by more
than 40 percent of the higher of the applicable local, state, or
federal minimum wage a week on average for the overtime workweeks
in which the employer makes the payment.
The revised Rule is worthy of a precise examination, especially
by individuals designing and implementing compensation, benefits,
and payroll. Employers should review all earnings codes currently
used for nonexempt employees, determine each one currently included
in the determination of the regular rate of pay, and compare those
findings with the Rule to see if changes are warranted.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.