Q. I was recently notified that my personal information and
credit card number may have been included in a widespread breach.
Besides obtaining a card, are there additional measures I should
implement to minimize the damage from this type of incident?
A. In many ways, a breach of personal data is
more difficult to manage than a credit card hack. Identity theft is
more lucrative and lasting than credit card fraud. Unlike a card
number, identity information is essentially permanent and cannot be
easily replaced. A robust fraudulent identity, particularly with a
high credit score, can be used to perpetrate a variety of
high-value crimes before the individual or financial institution
detects and stops it, like obtaining a mortgage or line of credit
secured by the individual's property, incurring large uninsured
medical bills, and rapidly obtaining and maxing out credit cards.
Also, unlike credit card fraud, victims of identity theft often
bear huge financial costs and invariably suffer damaged or
destroyed credit.
Protecting yourself involves enhancing safeguards for the online
accounts, electronic devices and documents that contain your
identity information. Taking the following steps will significantly
reduce your risk of identity theft.
Clean credit report and lock/freeze credit:
Obtain a copy of your credit report from the three major bureaus:
Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Terminate any account that is
inactive and, of course, any account that is fraudulent. Then
either lock or implement a security freeze with each of the credit
bureaus. Taking this precaution ensures that only companies you
authorize to view your credit can do so.
Purchase credit and identity insurance:
Reputable credit and identity monitoring and theft insurance is
available and affordable. It ensures that you have a sophisticated
security network monitoring the internet to detect malicious
activity and provides you with credit and identity restoration
insurance and support services if you become a victim of identity
theft.
Secure mobile devices and passwords: Laptops,
cellphones, tablets, USB and external hard drives, and other mobile
devices are treasure troves of identity information. They should be
encrypted. Such technology is widely available and often already
installed and ready to be activated on the device. Using strong
passwords that are themselves protected to access your devices and
online accounts also is imperative. Using a commercially available
password manager is an excellent way to do so.
Monitor financial accounts and report fraud:
Establishing account notifications and carefully reviewing your
credit card, bank, investment and other financial account
statements monthly will enable you to detect and report fraudulent
activity promptly.
While protecting your personal data is an ongoing process and
there is no finish line, the steps laid out above will go a long
way in enhancing your security.
Published in the Union Leader (1/5/2020)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
