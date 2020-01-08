United States: FCPA Digest, January 2020 – Enforcement Actions And Strategies

Last Updated: January 8 2020
Article by Philip Urofsky, Danforth Newcomb and Alyssa Pont

STATISTICS

In 2019, the DOJ and SEC resolved twenty-five corporate enforcement actions. Consistent with the trends and patterns over the past years, the DOJ apparently deferred to the SEC to bring administrative enforcement cases in the less egregious matters, which has resulted in the SEC bringing six enforcement actions without parallel DOJ actions and typically with lower penalty amounts. On seven occasions, the DOJ and SEC brought parallel enforcement actions against corporations and one or more of their subsidiaries (Cognizant, MTS, Fresenius, Walmart, Technip, Microsoft, and Ericsson). In keeping with the trend from recent years, a vast majority of the financial sanctions in 2019 resulted from these joint enforcement actions – $2.7 billion out of a total of $2.9 billion. As we discuss in more detail below, these parallel enforcement actions involved wide-spread allegations of bribery and controls failures, often spanning multiple countries and prolonged periods of time.

Regarding FCPA enforcement actions against individuals in 2019, the DOJ charged or unsealed charges against twenty-six individuals, while the SEC brought cases against only five individuals, including three who were also charged by the DOJ.

We discuss the 2019 corporate enforcement actions, followed by the individual enforcement actions, in greater detail below.

CORPORATE ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS

Until shortly before the end of 2019, the matter relating to MTS remained the largest combined penalty against a corporation in 2019. However, in early December, the DOJ and SEC announced enforcement actions against Ericsson, resulting in one of the largest penalties in FCPA history—topping out at $1.06 billion. With increasingly complex settlements, often involving a mix of inter-agency credits and global settlements, there seems to be a lot of debate and inconsistency in how to calculate the "largest enforcement action of all time." We take a "money out the door approach"—netting the payments for credits between the DOJ and SEC but counting payments made to foreign authorities. By this count, Ericsson comes in second behind Petrobras ($1.7 billion). The Ericsson settlement's action's arguably recordbreaking size appears to be attributable to the breadth of the allegations, which spanned five countries and sixteen years, and Ericsson's failure to obtain full cooperation or remediation credit, discussed in further detail below.

In the Statement of Facts, to which Ericsson admitted in the DPA, the DOJ described the following bribery schemes:

  • Djibouti. From 2010 to 2014, Ericsson agreed to pay approximately $2.1 million in bribes to Djibouti officials to win a contract to provide services to a state-owned telecommunications company, worth approximately €20.3 million. To disguise the payment, Ericsson made it to a consulting company owned by the spouse of a foreign official and then drafted a due diligence report that did not include the relationship between the consulting company and the official.
  • China. From 2000 to 2016, Ericsson engaged in a bribery scheme in China in which it paid about $31.5 million to various third parties, some of which the DOJ states was used to "provide things of value, including leisure travel and entertainment, to foreign officials." The bribery scheme also involved "sham contracts" with these third parties pursuant to which Ericsson made payments for work that was never performed. These payments were also made in contravention of Ericsson's policies, which prohibited the use of third-party agents, except in limited circumstances, since 2011.
  • Vietnam. In Vietnam, all of Ericsson's customers were government-owned, making it a high-risk jurisdiction. The DOJ noted that Ericsson paid approximately $4.8 million to a consulting company, which it put into an off-the-books account for a sales agent. The sales agent then passed these funds to other third parties, including agents of Ericsson's governmentowned customers.
  • Indonesia. Similar to the conduct in Vietnam, from 2012 to 2015, Ericsson paid about $45 million to a consulting company, which created an off-the-books fund. However, the government did not specifically allege involvement of government officials in this scheme.
  • Kuwait. The DOJ claimed that Ericsson paid approximately $450,000 to an official of a state-owned telecommunications company to win a tender, including by obtaining inside information about the tender. Ericsson won the tender, worth about $182 million. In connection with the scheme, the DOJ detailed a communication by an Ericsson employee who was "asked to sort out the mess we got into in Kuwait" and was upset about having to "clean[] it up."

In accordance with these charges, the DOJ charged Ericsson with two counts of conspiracy—one for violations of the anti-bribery provisions and one for books-and-records and internal control violations. Ericsson's Egyptian subsidiary pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA's anti-bribery provisions. In total, they agreed to pay a total criminal penalty of $520,650,432. Ericsson also entered into a settlement agreement with the SEC pursuant to which it agreed to pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest totaling $539,920,000.

All said and done, Ericsson's payment will tip just over the $1 billion mark, at $1.06 billion, putting it in a lonely club with Petrobras and Odebrecht/Braskem. Unlike in the Petrobras and Odebrecht/Braskem matters where the penalties were divvied up between the U.S. and foreign authorities, the entirety of this penalty will go to the U.S. Treasury. In this way, Ericsson could lay claim to the largest FCPA enforcement action in which all penalties only went to U.S. authorities. Also, based on media reports, the Swiss authorities are investigating Ericsson for corruption-related offenses, which could result in even larger penalties against the company.

The Ericsson matter certainly has some of the hallmarks expected in a large enforcement action—multiple, long-running violations and controls failure, involvement of several "high-level executive[s]" of LM Ericsson and Ericsson AB, and fairly high dollar values in both the bribes paid and business obtained. However, the matter would not have cracked the $1 billion level if Ericsson had obtained full remediation and cooperation credit, which in most cases accounts for a 25% discount.

According to the DOJ, Ericsson "did not disclose allegations of corruption with respect to two relevant matters, produced certain relevant materials in an untimely manner, and did not timely and fully remediate, including by failing to take adequate disciplinary measures with respect to certain executives and other employees involved in the misconduct." This seems like a pretty serious "what-not-to-do list" for companies trying to earn the cooperation and remediation credit, and perhaps Ericsson was lucky to have obtained even a 15% discount off the sentencing guidelines

In second place and still representing a considerably large settlement not to be overshadowed by late-comers, the MTS enforcement actions, brought by the DOJ and the SEC against Mobile TeleSystems, a Russian telecommunication services provider, its Uzbekistan subsidiary, Kolorit Dizayn Inc., and two related individuals stemmed from an alleged bribery scheme in the Uzbekistani telecommunications market. MTS represents the third FCPA enforcement action involving bribery schemes centered in Uzbekistan around the telecommunications market, after VimpelCom in 2016 and Telia in 2018. According to the DOJ and SEC, MTS made at least $20 million in illicit payments to an Uzbekistani government official from 2004 to 2012 to obtain and retain business. MTS allegedly obtained more than $2.4 billion in revenues from the scheme—which might explain why corporations are willing to engage in bribery to secure access to the lucrative Uzbekistani telecommunications market.

Specifically, MTS allegedly (i) paid an Uzbek company owned by a government official $12 million, $4 million of which went to the government official, to obtain the rights to telecommunications frequencies that would otherwise be unavailable to MTS under Uzbek law; (ii) amended options pertaining to an MTS subsidiary in a manner that benefited a company partially owned by the same government official before buying the company out; (iii) paid a company beneficially owned by the government official $30 million in exchange for its rights to 800 MHz frequencies; (iv) purchased an Uzbek subsidiary from the government official for the inflated price of $40 million after the company had been valued at $23 million; and (v) contributed more than $1 million to charities controlled by the government official, mischaracterizing them in MTS's books and records as advertising and non-operating expenses. As a result of these alleged acts, the SEC alleged MTS violated the anti-bribery, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of the FCPA. The DOJ similarly alleged violations of all three provisions of the FCPA.

Notwithstanding the fact that it made admissions in the DOJ matter, MTS resolved the charges made against it by the SEC without admitting or denying the allegations. It agreed to pay a civil penalty of $100 million and retain an independent compliance monitor for at least three years. MTS also entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ in which it admitted the facts alleged against it and agreed to a fine and restitution totaling $850 million. Consistent with the DOJ's policy on coordination of corporate enforcement actions, MTS's $100 million civil penalty paid to the SEC was credited by the DOJ towards its settlement. MTS's subsidiary, Kolorit, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the FCPA's anti-bribery and books-and-records provisions. It was ordered to pay a $500,000 criminal fine and $40,000,000 in criminal forfeiture (both of which were to be deducted from MTS's total penalty). Notably, the DOJ denied MTS the usual remediation and cooperation credit, giving it no discount from the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and assigning it a penalty squarely within the range.

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Similar Articles
Relevancy Powered by MondaqAI
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Similar Articles
Relevancy Powered by MondaqAI
Related Articles
 
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions