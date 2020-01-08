In 2019, the overall number of corporate enforcement actions was
slightly higher than in 2018, with twenty-five actions brought,
compared to twenty-four in 2018. The number of individuals charged,
using our parameters, increased markedly, with forty individuals
charged or indictments unsealed in 2019 and two major jury verdicts
in trials in long-running cases, United States v. Hoskins and
United States v. Lambert. The cases in 2019 tended to be
highly concentrated, with thirteen corporations accounting for all
of the corporate enforcement actions, and individual enforcement
actions concentrated in the PetroEcuador, Corpoelec, and PdVSA
bribery schemes. Total corporate penalties this year nearly equaled
the previous year—totaling $2.904 billion in 2019 and $2.908
billion in 2018. Over $1 billion of the 2019 penalties are related
to the late-year enforcement action against Telefonaktiebolaget LM
Ericsson, which represents one of the largest FCPA enforcement
actions in history. Prior to this announcement, the sole outlier in
2019 had been MTS at $850 million. While over half of the
year's penalties were thus attributed to outliers, the average
excluding outliers remained fairly high compared to recent years,
indicating that the remaining penalties were relatively evenly
distributed amongst the other enforcement actions.
As we explain in this year-end Trends & Patterns,
among the highlights from 2019 were:
Twenty-five corporate enforcement
actions, with total sanctions of approximately $2.9 billion, make
2019 a fairly typical year, ever-so slightly above 2018 in terms of
number of FCPA enforcement actions and just slightly below 2018 for
total corporate penalties. The year's enforcement actions were
highly concentrated and the penalties were more evenly spread
amongst defendants;
Like recent years, two outlier
enforcement actions (MTS, Ericsson) in 2019 had a
significant effect on the average corporate sanction. Including the
$850 million sanction against MTS and the $1.06 billion in
penalties against Ericsson, the average corporate sanction in 2019
was over $207 million. Excluding MTS and Ericsson, the average
drops to just under $82.8 million, a difference of about $124
million. The difference between the true average and average
excluding outliers continues a pattern we have observed since 2016:
in 2018, the true average was $171 million while the average
excluding outliers was $18 million, in 2017 the true average was
$151.2 million while the average excluding outliers was $83.3
million, and in 2016 the true average was $223.4 million while the
average excluding outliers was $13.2 million;
The median sanction of $25.2 million
is up from 2018, when it was notably lower ($9.2 million) compared
to recent years. 2019's median is more in line with the typical
medians since 2015 ($29.2 million in 2017, $14.4 million in 2016,
and $13.4 million in 2015);
The SEC's nearly exclusive
reliance on administrative proceedings, outside of the civil
courts, to pursue enforcement actions against corporations and
individuals, potentially in connection to recent and pending court
decisions impacting the SEC's ability to obtain
disgorgement;
A trend towards confluence between
economic sanctions and foreign corruption, with the Office of
Foreign Assets Control designating numerous individuals based on
alleged corruption, including involvement in bribery schemes in
recent FCPA enforcement actions;
The DOJ continued its recent trend of
updating various enforcement policies, announcing: (i) minor
revisions to the Corporate Enforcement Policy; (ii) a formalization
of the Evaluation of Corporate Compliance Programs guidance; and
(iii) guidelines on assessing inability to pay. However, the effect
of the FCPA Corporate Prosecution Policy, announced late in 2017,
was less apparent in 2019 than 2018, with only one formal
declination issued by the DOJ, compared to three in 2018; and
In the U.K., the Serious Fraud Office
also issued updates to its guidance on corporate cooperation, with
the SFO's director, Lisa Osofsky, emphasizing the importance
and value of cooperation.
