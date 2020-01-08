p>On January 2, 2020, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
("Goodyear") and the Illinois-based punk rock band, The
Pimps, a/k/a The Good Year Pimps ("The Pimps"), entered into a settlement agreement to resolve
allegations that The Pimps: (1) had breached a previous settlement
agreement entered into between the parties; (2) were infringing on
Goodyear's trademark rights; and (3) had diluted and tarnished
the famous GOODYEAR name and mark, the Goodyear winged foot logo
and the Goodyear Blimp logo, respectively. This is not the first
time that Goodyear has had to use trademark law to prevent The
Pimps from using its marks. In 2002, a cease and desist letter was
sent to stop The Pimps from using "Goodyear" as part of
their band name. Then, in 2007, the parties eventually entered into
a settlement agreement after it was learned that The Pimps were
continuing to use Goodyear's trademarks in connection with
promoting their performances and in merchandise sales. This
settlement agreement was adhered to until 2018, when it was brought
to Goodyear's attention that The Pimps were again using its
famous trademarks during performances and to sell
merchandise.
How does trademark law prevent a band from using a similar name
to that of a tire company?
Trademark Law Basics
Among other things, trademark law protects consumers from brand
confusion. Affording brands trademark protection allows consumers
to identify the quality of goods and services with the source of
those goods and services. If a competitor is offering similar goods
and/or services under a similar name, the competitor may be
committing trademark infringement. However, if another business is
using a similar name, but not offering similar goods and/or
services to that of the mark owner, it is possible that the
business has not engaged in trademark infringement (i.e., Delta
airplanes, Delta faucets, Delta dental insurance, etc.). With
respect to the Goodyear name, it would seem that consumers would
not be confused by one company selling tires on the one hand, and a
band playing punk rock on the other, through use of the same name.
However, the important differentiating factor at issue here is that
Goodyear owns registered trademarks that have become
"famous" within the meaning of the law, which are
afforded greater protection than mere ordinary registered
trademarks.
Famous Marks
In addition to other causes of action, owners of
"famous" marks can sue on the basis of trademark
dilution. To determine whether a trademark is indeed
"famous," an owner must submit evidence demonstrating
that consumers view the subject trademark to be "famous."
Examples of relevant evidence of fame are, inter alia, the
amount of money spent on advertising through use of a given mark,
the quantity of sales of goods and/or services bearing the mark,
the length of time the mark has been used in commerce, and the
degree of inherent or acquired distinctiveness. If it is determined
that the mark is famous, any use of a similar mark could cause "blurring" or
"tarnishment," and diminish the goodwill associated
with the senior mark. Dilution by blurring refers to third parties
using a mark which is similar to the famous mark in connection with
dissimilar goods and/or services. Dilution by tarnishment, by
contrast, occurs when use of a junior mark would negatively impact
the reputation of the famous mark in an unwholesome or distasteful
manner. With respect to the facts at issue, Goodyear asserted that
associating pimps with its famous trademark might result in an
unwholesome public perception.
In the context of the dispute at hand, it is important to
recognize that a settlement agreement was entered into and that
none of the allegations were addressed at trial. How this matter
would otherwise have been resolved by a court of law is unclear. We
note that trademark litigation can be very expensive and, as such,
it is possible that The Pimps entered into this settlement
agreement simply because they did not have the finances to continue
to fight the deep-pocketed Goodyear.