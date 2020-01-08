We all know that absent extraordinary circumstances, failure to
warn claims against generic drug manufacturers are preempted under
PLIVA, Inc. v. Mensing, 564 U.S. 604 (2011). But as
far as we are aware, no other court has been asked to decide
whether that same preemption applies to cross-claims for
contribution or indemnity. Until now.
In Haney-Williams v. GlaxoSmithKline LLC, 2019 WL
7284737 (D. Nev. Dec. 27, 2019), plaintiff filed a failure to warn
claim against the manufacturer of a generic drug prescribed to
treat her epilepsy. She also brought claims against the
pharmacy that filled the prescription alleging they gave her the
wrong strength of the medication. Plaintiff originally also
sued the manufacturer of the brand name product, but dropped those
allegations early on. Id. at *1.
The pharmacy filed a cross-claim against the generic
manufacturer for comparative negligence, equitable indemnity, and
declaratory relief, along with some contract-based claims.
Id. The contract-based claims were dismissed because
the contract had expired prior to plaintiff's injury.
Id. at *5. The generic manufacturer moved to dismiss
both the direct action by the plaintiff and the contribution claims
by the pharmacy as preempted.
The failure to warn claim was easily dismissed under
Mensing after the court took judicial notice of the ANDA
which identified the drug as a generic product, a fact that was
omitted from the complaint. Id. at *3. The
court then turned to the pharmacy's cross-claims. Under
Nevada law, a comparative negligence claim provides that "each
defendant is severally liable to the plaintiff only for that
portion of the judgment which represents the percentage of
negligence attributable to that defendant." Id.
at *4. Similarly, equitable indemnity "allows a
defendant to seek recovery from other potential tortfeasors whose
negligence primarily caused the injured party's
harm." Id. Under both scenarios, recovery
is only permitted from another tortfeasor.
Therefore, for the pharmacy to recover under either theory, there
would have to be some way the generic manufacturer could be find
liable. Id. But, because plaintiff's sole
cause of action against the generic manufacturer is preempted, the
generic manufacturer cannot be found a tortfeasor and there can be
no derivative claim. As the pharmacy's request for
declaratory relief was derivative to its other claims, it too was
dismissed.
The rationale is simple, straightforward and should apply in all
preemption cases resulting in a complete dismissal of
plaintiff's claims, not just generic preemption. A little
surprising that it has taken this long to get this one in the
books. Granted it's a twist we don't see that
often. But if you do find yourself in this vexing situation,
it's good to know the law is on our side.
This article is presented for informational purposes only
and is not intended to constitute legal advice.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.