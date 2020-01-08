Tis the season for bloggers of all industries and topics to
write about expected trends for the New Year (or to comment on the
trends that just happened in the last year). Here at the Dashboard
we like to look forward, as though we are driving a vehicle into
the future. So here are the top three trends that we expect
to see in the automotive industry in 2020. Some trends have
been written about extensively and will obviously continue. North
American sales will fall in 2020. Electrification of the
industry will not slow down (and will likely speed up). Here
are some other trends to be on the lookout for.
Sedans Continue to Decline
SUVs, CUVs and pickups have been eating sedans for lunch for
some time now. There is really no reason to think that this trend
is going to slow down. We have every expectation that sedans will
slowly become niche vehicles. Because, really, what is a CUV if not
a different kind of sedan? Consumers in North America are
simply not as interested in their parents' four door
sedan. This is not a new trend at all as it has been written
about for some time, such as in this Wall Street Journal article from
2018. Not everyone agrees of course. Bloomberg wrote a few months ago
about Nissan betting on sedans. But, all it takes is going to
a parking lot, even in a major city, and seeing parking stalls
built for sedans overflowing with SUVs, CUVs and pickups to know
that the sedan is clinging to life.
Trade Keeps Everyone on Edge
It is no secret that businesses like predictability and loathe
volatility. In the past year we have written numerous articles
about trade issues, trade wars, trade agreements, and the
uncertainty associated with them. Just the other day we wrote about
the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. In
November 2019 pretty much every presenter at an OESA panel talked about trade. Even
with the election coming in November 2020, there is no reason to
think that trade between the U.S. and its North American partners,
the U.S. and China, the U.S. and the EU, and perhaps (or even
likely) the U.S. and Great Britain will not impact the Automotive
Industry. How any of those trade issues are resolved or evolve in
the next 12 months is unknown. Such unknowns will definitely
impact the Automotive Industry. In particular, it is difficult to
price vehicles, choose where to invest in capital both large and
small and determine with whom to partner around the world.
Transport Diversification Will Continue
Long gone are the days of having limited ways to get around. Not
so long ago, a person could own/lease a vehicle, rent a vehicle, or
take public transportation. Such limited options almost seem
quaint. Want a vehicle on demand? You can do that
now. Want a subscription for a vehicle? Yes, there is
that option as well. Ride sharing? Check. Electric scooter to
get around? Done! As we wrote about, transportation and
autos are on their way out, mobility is on the ascent. Fewer and fewer
people own a vehicle and that trend seems poised to continue in
North America in 2020.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
Armstrong flew on Hawaiian Airlines from Kauai to Brisbane. In Brisbane, he received wheelchair service to baggage claim, but the Qantas employee who—pursuant to a ground handling agreement— provided the wheelchair service ...
The Minnesota Supreme Court recently held that it is reversible error to exclude an expert's opinion in its entirety, where only one of the three methodologies upon which that opinion is based is flawed.