While we might not all be successful at following through on our
New Year's resolutions, let's hope the National Labor
Relations Board's (NLRB) new approach to deferral is here to
stay. On December 23, 2019, the Board issued a new
opinion that lowers the bar for deferring cases to the
grievance arbitration process. This change means that
employers in union environments will more easily be able to avoid
unfair labor practices charges.
The Board recently addressed the correct standard for deferral
in response to allegations that a company had engaged in unfair
labor practices by terminating a package delivery driver for
opposing ratification of a new union contract by participating in a
"Vote No" campaign.
Initially, the employee filed two grievances under the
collective bargaining agreement, alleging that his termination
violated both the union contract and Section 8(a)(3) of the
National Labor Relations Act (the Act). A panel of two union
representatives and two company representatives denied both
grievances, finding that the termination was due to the
employee's violation of the company's package delivery
policy.
The employee then filed an NLRB charge, in which the
administrative law judge declined to defer to the panel's
decision and, applying the heightened deferral standard set forth
in Babcock & Wilcox Construction Co., Inc., 361 NLRB
1127 (2014), found the termination unlawful. Babcock, an
Obama-era case, weakened the presumption of deferral to the
grievance arbitration process and placed the burden on the party
urging deferral to show that strict deferral requirements had been
met.
On appeal, however, the Board overruled Babcock and reinstated
the longstanding framework for analyzing deferral of charges that
existed prior to the Obama era. Under the new standard, the Board
will defer to an arbitration award if:
the arbitration proceedings were fair and regular,
the parties agreed to be bound,
the contractual issue arose from the same facts as the Board
charge,
the arbitrator was presented with the facts relevant to resolve
the unfair labor practice, and
the decision was not clearly repugnant to the purposes of the
Act. Most importantly, the party arguing against deferral now has
the burden of proof to demonstrate a defect in the arbitral process
or award.
This change continues the current Board's pattern of
whittling away at the Obama-era Board's regulations, and is
one further step toward restoring the balance between protecting
employers' and employees' rights. Additionally, the
Board has ruled that it will retroactively apply this change
regarding the standard and burden of proof to all pending
cases.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
