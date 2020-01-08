On December 29, 2019, a federal district court in Sacramento
issued a temporary restraining order enjoining the state of
California from enforcing the law known as AB 51.
Readers of this
newsletter will recall that AB 51 was signed into law in
October 2019. It prohibits California employers from
requiring applicants or employees to waive any right to or opt out
of any legal forum or procedure established by the California Fair
Employment and Housing Act and the California Labor Code.
In plain English, the law bans employers from forcing employees
to go to arbitration instead of suing in the courts or in
administrate agencies. AB 51 was to apply to contracts for
employment entered into, modified or extended on or after January
1, 2020, which was to be the effective date of the new law.
AB 51 also provides that an employer who violates the act and
continues to force arbitration commits a misdemeanor.
Employer groups were up in arms over the prohibition of
arbitration as a means to resolve employment disputes. To challenge
the new law, a variety of business groups, including the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce, the California Chamber of Commerce and the
National Retail Federation filed suit in federal court seeking to
prevent the law from going into effect. The essence of the employer
groups' argument was that the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) and recent U.S.
Supreme Court cases had created a federal policy of using
arbitration as a legitimate alternative to court litigation.
The business groups further argued that the FAA preempts or
overrules any state law to the contrary. On a preliminary
basis, the federal court in Sacramento was persuaded by this
argument and issued a temporary injunction. However, this is only a
preliminary ruling. This means that while the new law is on
hold for now, the litigation will continue and the ultimate outcome
of the case is uncertain.
Employers in all states who currently make employees sign
arbitration agreements or are considering doing so should keep a
watchful eye to see how this case plays out in the courts. A final
ruling holding the primacy of the FAA over state law will give
broad-based endorsement to employer use of arbitration and will
thwart other states from passing similar laws.
