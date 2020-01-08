On January 2, 2020, the Attorney General for the State of
California released the title and summary of Initiative
19-0026—a proposed ballot measure that would overturn the
state's recently enacted independent contractor law, AB 5, with
respect to app-based transportation providers and delivery drivers.
Under California state law, the initiative's sponsors may now
begin collecting signatures to put the matter on the November 2020
ballot.
By way of background, in September 2019, California adopted a sweeping new law regarding worker
classification, which is predicted to result in hundreds of
thousands of independent contractors being re-classified as
statutory employees. The on-demand "platform" economy is
expected to be dramatically impacted, and a number of platform
companies have sponsored an initiative to provide certain specified
benefits for their workers, while still allowing them to maintain
independent contractor status.
As summarized by the Attorney General, the proposed
initiative:
Establishes different criteria for determining whether app-based
transportation (rideshare) and delivery drivers are
"employees" or "independent contractors."
Independent contractors are not entitled to certain state-law
protections afforded employees—including minimum wage,
overtime, unemployment insurance, and workers' compensation.
Instead, companies with independent contractor drivers will be
required to provide specified alternative benefits, including:
minimum compensation and healthcare subsidies based on engaged
driving time, vehicle insurance, safety training, and sexual
harassment policies. Restricts local regulation of app-based
drivers; criminalizes impersonation of such drivers; requires
background checks.
Initiative supporters must now collect almost 625,000 signatures
(which must be verified) in order to place the measure on the fall
ballot. While they ostensibly have 180 days in which to do so, as a
practical matter, supporters seek to collect signatures as quickly
as possible to ensure a sufficient number and adequate time for
verification.
As the fate of AB 5 is challenged in courts and on the ballot,
Littler will keep you apprised of relevant developments.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.