On December 30, 2019, Judge Robert B. Kugler of the United
States District Court for the District of New Jersey denied a
motion to dismiss a putative class action raised under Sections
10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule
10b-5 against a student loan servicer (the “Company”)
and certain of its officers (collectively
“Defendants”). In Re Navient Corp. Secs.
Litig., No. CV 17-8373 (RBK/AMD), 2019 WL 7288881 (D.N.J. Dec.
30, 2019). Plaintiff claimed that Defendants made false or
misleading statements about lawsuits brought against the Company by
the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) and
several State Attorneys Generals (“AGs”) for a
“forbearance scheme” that allegedly harmed student
borrowers in the repayment process. The Court denied
Defendants’ motion to dismiss for failure to state a claim,
finding that plaintiff adequately pleaded falsity, scienter, and
loss causation.
The Company is a loan servicer that contracts with the
Department of Education (“DOE”). On January 18,
2017, the CFPB sued the Company for alleged predatory lending
practices, claiming that it steered borrowers into forbearance
rather than discussing income-driven repayment (“IDR”)
plans. Several State AGs filed lawsuits raising similar
allegations. In response, the DOE reviewed the
Company’s forbearance practices and allegedly issued a report
on May 18, 2017, finding that the Company often placed borrowers
into forbearance without adequately informing them of other
options.
Throughout 2017, the Company publicly denied the
allegations made in the lawsuits, claiming that they were
politically motivated and unsubstantiated. In October, the
Pennsylvania AG filed a lawsuit against the Company, alleging that
its scheme continued into early 2017. The next day, the
Company’s stock price fell 14%. In 2018, the Company
continued to deny the allegations and did not mention the DOE
review. On November 20, 2018, United States Senator Elizabeth
Warren published a letter regarding the DOE review and explained
how it validated the allegations in the lawsuits and contradicted
the Company’s public statements. The Company’s
stock price fell 11% and complaints followed.
The Court denied Defendants’ motion to dismiss.
First, it found that Defendants’ motion relied on several
documents that were not incorporated into the pleadings by
reference or appropriate for judicial notice. Specifically,
the Court held that a response prepared by the DOE in response to
news articles about its review was neither incorporated into the
Complaint by reference nor sufficiently shown to have been
authentic for purposes of the motion to dismiss. The Court
also declined to rely on portions of the summary judgment record
from the CFPB lawsuit, reasoning that the Company could seek
summary judgment later. The Court also held that plaintiff
was entitled to rely on factual allegations taken from the CFPB and
AG complaints even though they were not based on plaintiffs’
own investigation, noting that the CFPB and AG allegations were
based on reasonable inquiries.
With respect to Defendants’ merits arguments, the Court
held that the Complaint, relying on confidential witnesses,
sufficiently described the Company’s forbearance practices
and how its employees followed scripts and flowcharts prepared by
management to steer borrowers into forbearance. The Court
also found that plaintiff sufficiently pled scienter because the
Complaint alleged management had access to the DOE review.
The Court also held that the Complaint sufficiently alleged that
the individual defendants had a motive to deceive investors in
order to increase their own compensation and to appear in greater
compliance with DOE guidelines and that the alleged forbearance
scheme related to core operations of the Company. In
addition, the Court found that the Complaint adequately plead loss
causation because it alleged that Defendants’
misrepresentations artificially inflated the Company’s stock
price and that the Pennsylvania AG’s lawsuit and news
articles revealed the alleged truth to the market.
