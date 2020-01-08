New York, N.Y. (Januray 6, 2020) - New York
Partner Alecia Walters-Hinds obtained a very favorable verdict
after a two-week damages-only trial in Queens Supreme, limiting a
potential multimillion-dollar verdict to a jury award of less than
$150,000. The case stemmed from a June 2013 accident in which the
plaintiff was a passenger in the co-defendant’s vehicle when
it was struck in the front by the insured’s vehicle while it
was backing up. As a result of the accident, the plaintiff alleged
that she sustained injuries to her neck and right leg, and
subsequently underwent a cervical fusion surgery in the form of an
anterior cervical interbody arthrodesis of the C4-5, decompression
spinal cord nerve roots at C4-5, and placement of a biomechanical
device and anterior locking plate screw implant (aka, a fusion) at
C4-5. At the time of the accident, the plaintiff was a producer for
NBC Universal.
The plaintiff obtained summary judgment on liability and, as a
result, plaintiff’s counsel demanded millions of dollars.
However, we maintained our position that the plaintiff’s
injuries and subsequent fusion surgery were unrelated to the
accident. To make our case, we retained a biomechanical expert to
conduct an injury-causation analysis. Although there were no repair
records or photographs, and the vehicles were not available for
inspection, his analysis was based on the plaintiff and
co-defendant’s testimonies about how the accident occurred.
Although repair records, photographs, and/or vehicle inspections
are normally required for a biomechanical expert to testify, we
successfully defeated a motion in limine to preclude allowing our
biomechanical expert to testify.
Our biomechanical expert testified that the plaintiff’s
injuries were not caused by the accident. Specifically, the forces
and accelerations of the accident were maintained within human
tolerance and the plaintiff’s personal tolerance.
Furthermore, any movement and loading to the plaintiff’s
cervical spine would have been even more reduced had she properly
used a seatbelt. Finally, the expert testified that there was no
injury mechanism in the subject accident to account for the
plaintiff’s alleged cervical spine injuries. Although our
driver was not available at the time of trial, Ms. Walters-Hinds
called the adverse driver to support our claim that this was a low
impact/low energy collision.
We also retained a radiologist and a spine surgeon to dispute
whether the plaintiff’s injuries and subsequent cervical
fusion surgery was caused by the accident. Both doctors testified
at trial that the plaintiff’s soft tissue injuries were
pre-existing and not causally related to the subject accident. Our
spine surgeon also testified that there was no objective indication
that the cervical surgery performed was causally related. The
plaintiff’s spine surgeon, Dr. Merola, testified that the
injuries and spine surgery were caused by the accident, and that he
had visualized the herniation and removed it. He also testified
that future treatment and surgery would be needed.
Through aggressive cross-examination, we were able to question
the plaintiff’s credibility, highlight the gaps in treatment,
and convince the jury that the plaintiff’s surgery was not
related to the accident. Plaintiff’s counsel asked the jury
for $2.7 million dollars in compensation. After almost three days
of deliberations, the jury awarded plaintiff only $148,000. Despite
testimony from the plaintiff and her spine surgeon regarding future
surgery and pain and suffering, the jury did not make any award for
future medical expenses or future pain and suffering. Based on the
venue and the types of injuries and surgical procedures involved,
this is an outstanding verdict.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On December 10, 2019, Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada denied a motion to dismiss a putative securities class action asserting claims under Section 10(b).