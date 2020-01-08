On Monday, January 6, 2020, the US Department of Commerce's
Bureau of Industry and Security published an interim rule that
places additional export control restrictions under the Export
Administration Regulations on certain automated geospatial imagery
analysis software.
The specific software that is subject to the interim rule is
defined as follows:
Geospatial imagery software specially designed for training a
Deep Convolutional Neural Network to automate the analysis of
geospatial imagery and point clouds, and having all of the
following:
Provides a graphical user interface
that enables the user to identify objects (e.g., vehicles, houses,
etc.) from within geospatial imagery and point clouds in order to
extract positive and negative samples of an object of interest
Reduces pixel variation by performing
scale, color and rotational normalization on the positive
samples
Trains a Deep Convolutional Neural
Network to detect the object of interest from the positive and
negative samples
Identifies objects in geospatial
imagery using the trained Deep Convolutional Neural Network by
matching the rotational pattern from the positive samples with the
rotational pattern of objects in the geospatial imagery
Technical Note: A point cloud is a collection of data points
defined by a given coordinate system. A point cloud is also known
as a digital surface model.
Notably, to be caught by the rule, the subject software must be
specially designed for training a Deep Convolutional Neural Network
and satisfy all four of the listed criteria. The term
"specially designed" is broadly defined and can in some
cases capture software capable merely of use in or with Deep
Convolutional Neural Networks. The determination of whether
software is specially designed ultimately requires a fact-specific
analysis, including a review of other intended uses of the
software.
Under the interim rule, an export license will be required from
BIS to export such software subject to the interim rule to every
country except Canada. There is a 60-day comment period, ending
March 6, 2020, during which interested parties may submit comments
regarding the new export controls for BIS to consider in its final
implementation of the rule.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
