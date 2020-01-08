On December 13, 2019, a split Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals
(sitting en banc) ruled that several black plaintiffs
lacked standing to challenge the discriminatory intent behind an
Alabama law that blocked the city of Birmingham from increasing its
local minimum wage. Lewis v. Governor of Alabama, No.
11009.
The case arose in what the Eleventh Circuit describes as a
"political tug-of-war" between the Alabama Legislature
and the City of Birmingham, which has a majority black population,
over economic policy. Back in 2016, just a day after Birmingham
increased its minimum wage from the federal rate of $7.25 per hour
to a heightened rate of $10.10 per hour through Ordinance 16-28,
the state passed Act No. 2016-18, which effectively nullified the
new city ordinance.
Shortly thereafter, several minimum wage workers joined with the
National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and
other interest groups to file this action against the governor and
the state attorney general claiming that the Act was passed with
the intent to discriminate against them on account of their race in
violation of numerous laws. The district court dismissed the
action. Then a three-judge panel reversed the district
court's decision on the sole issue that the attorney general
may have violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth
Amendment.
On December 13, 2019, the full court reversed the earlier panel
and articulated two reasons the plaintiffs lacked standing to
pursue their claim against the attorney general. First, the
plaintiffs' injuries could not be linked to the attorney
general's conduct because he had no duty to inform the
legislature and governor that the act was unlawful. Although state
law authorizes the attorney general to examine statutes for
"clarity and constitutional validity," it doesn't
require him to do so, the court said. In addition, the court noted
that the attorney general didn't prevent the city from
implementing its ordinance. He didn't file suit to implement
its provisions or threaten to do so. The fact that the law
doesn't provide for enforcement by the attorney general
confirms the injuries aren't traceable to the attorney general,
the court said.
Second, the plaintiffs failed to show that a ruling in their
favor would redress their injuries. As remedies, they sought to
have the act declared unconstitutional, require the attorney
general to inform the legislature that the act is unconstitutional,
and order the city to enforce the new minimum wage. The court found
that none of this relief would significantly increase the
likelihood that their employers would pay them the increase in wage
established by the city. As a result, they lacked standing to
pursue their equal protection claim.
Because the recent ruling turned on standing, the court never
addressed the underlying claim that the state legislature's
leadership was racially motivated in blocking Birmingham's
minimum wage ordinance.
Key Takeaways for Employers
It is unknown at this point whether this matter will be appealed
to the Supreme Court of the United States. For the time being, the
hourly minimum wage for employees within the city of Birmingham
remains at $7.25 an hour. However, employers that have workers
within the city of Birmingham may want to continue to monitor this
case and any legislative activity occurring as a result of this
litigation. Eventually, the hourly minimum wage for employees
within the city of Birmingham could rise pursuant to Ordinance
16-28, or the state legislature could take other efforts that
increase the state minimum wage.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
