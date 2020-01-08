United States: Third Circuit Holds Bankruptcy Courts May Constitutionally Confirm A Chapter 11 Plan Containing Nonconsensual Third-Party Releases

Last Updated: January 8 2020
Article by Brian Trust, Adam C. Paul, Thomas S Kiriakos, Sean T. Scott and Alexander F. Berk

On December 19, 2019, the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit held in In re Millennium Lab Holdings II, LLC1  that bankruptcy courts have the constitutional authority, well within the constraints of Stern v. Marshall,2 to confirm Chapter 11 reorganization plans containing nonconsensual third-party releases. This decision is notable not only because it is the first federal circuit court of appeals decision addressing (and overruling) a Stern challenge to a bankruptcy court's authority to approve such releases but also because it was issued in a circuit where the ability of a plan to otherwise provide for nonconsensual releases of third-party claims is already generally recognized.3

Millennium Lab Holdings II, LLC and certain of its affiliates (collectively, "Millennium") provided laboratory-based diagnostic services. Millennium's ability to bill and receive reimbursement from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services was a critical component of its business. In 2012, the federal government opened investigations into potential violations of the False Claims Act and other federal laws by Millennium in connection with its billing practices. While the investigations were ongoing, Millennium, in 2014, entered into a $1.825 billion credit agreement with a multi-lender syndicate, including various funds and accounts managed by Voya Alternative Assets Management LLC ("Voya"). The federal government's investigation was not disclosed to the lenders at the time of the 2014 financing, and approximately $1.3 billion of the loan proceeds were dividended to Millennium's shareholders. The federal government's investigation culminated in adverse findings against Millennium. Millennium and the federal government subsequently agreed to a settlement that required Millennium to pay $256 million to the federal government (the "2015 Settlement").

However, Millennium lacked the liquidity to service its debt obligations under its loan agreement and meet its financial obligations under the 2015 Settlement. Following negotiations, Millennium and an ad hoc group of lenders that did not include Voya entered into a restructuring support agreement (the "RSA") that outlined the manner in which Millennium, upon the receipt of requisite lender approval, would be allowed to pay the federal government and restructure its other debt outside of court. The funding for these payments was to be provided in large part by Millennium's principal shareholders and, in return therefor and as an express condition thereof, such shareholders would be the beneficiaries of releases of all claims, including of any third-party lender claims tied to the 2014 financing. The out-of-court restructuring effort did not receive the requisite lender support, with Voya being the principal dissenting lender. In response, and as expressly provided in the RSA as the fall-back mechanism for implementing the restructuring, Millennium filed a bankruptcy petition in November of 2015 and sought confirmation of a prepackaged plan of reorganization (the "Plan"), which included broad releases (including of third-party claims) in favor of Millennium's shareholders, to be supported and reinforced by a bar order and an injunction prohibiting the pursuit of any released claims (the "Third-Party Releases"). Maintaining that it intended to assert RICO, fraud and related claims against certain of Millennium's shareholders tied to the 2014 financing, Voya voted against and objected to confirmation of the Plan. The bankruptcy court confirmed the Plan over Voya's objection.

In its initial appeal to the district court following plan confirmation, Voya argued that, based on Stern, the bankruptcy court lacked constitutional authority to approve the Third-Party Releases in the Plan over its objection. The district court remanded the case to the bankruptcy court on that issue, with the bankruptcy court determining after remand that Stern was inapplicable to plan confirmation and that the propriety of the releases at issue would be "necessarily resolved in the confirmation process." Voya again appealed to the district court, which affirmed the bankruptcy court, leading to Voya's appeal to the Third Circuit.

In Stern, the Supreme Court held that the bankruptcy court lacked the constitutional authority to enter a final judgment on a debtor's state law counterclaim for tortious interference of contract, concluding that "[w]hen a suit is made of the stuff of the traditional actions at common law tried by the courts at Westminster in 1789, and is brought within the bounds of federal jurisdiction, the responsibility for deciding that suit rests with Article III judges in Article III courts."4 In opposition, the debtor had argued in Stern that, because the creditor had filed a proof of claim, the bankruptcy court nonetheless had the constitutional authority to resolve the counterclaim as part of the allowance or disallowance of the proof of claim—that the resolution of such related claims were part and parcel of the bankruptcy claim resolution process and, thus, well within the constitutional authority of a bankruptcy court. In rejecting that argument, the Supreme Court observed that the question is not whether the subject action has "some bearing" on the bankruptcy case but "whether the action at issue stems from the bankruptcy itself or would necessarily be resolved in the claim allowance process."5

Voya argued to the Third Circuit in Millennium that its alleged RICO/fraud claims against Millennium's shareholders and insiders did "not stem from the bankruptcy itself and would not be resolved in the claims-allowance process"6 and thus could not be constitutionally resolved by a plan confirmation order and injunction issued by an Article I bankruptcy court but instead had to be heard by an Article III judge in an Article III court.

However, the Third Circuit, after setting forth its analysis of Stern and two pre-Stern Supreme Court decisions,7 concluded that Stern can be read for the proposition that "a bankruptcy court is within its constitutional bounds when it resolves a matter that is integral to the restructuring of the debtor-creditor relationship,"8 whether or not such matters arise in the claim allowance process. The Third Circuit then proceeded to affirm the bankruptcy court's findings and holding that the releases were integral to the restructuring of the debtor-creditor relationship. Specifically, the Third Circuit stated that the releases were critical to the success of the Plan, as, without such releases, the required funding would not be provided and, without such required funding, Millennium would have lost its Medicare billing privileges (and, thus, its ability to continue as a going concern) and would not have been able to make the plan distributions, including the payment of the 2015 Settlement.9 Implicit in the Court's holding is the conclusion that the resolution of claims against non-debtors—claims that are outside the scope of a bankruptcy discharge under Section 524 of the Bankruptcy Code—can be integral to the restructuring of the debtor-creditor relationship at issue for the purposes of conferring jurisdiction in the underlying bankruptcy case.

In responding to another argument made by Voya, the Third Circuit opined that its decision was not intended to open the "floodgates" to the limitless power of the bankruptcy court to approve releases "simply because reorganization financers demand them"10 and that, in particular, the court was not "broadly sanctioning the permissibility of nonconsensual third-party releases in bankruptcy reorganization plans," referencing the "exacting standards" that its precedents require be satisfied if nonconsensual third-party releases and injunctions are to be sanctioned by a bankruptcy court.11

As noted, the Third Circuit's decision in Millennium Labs is the first federal circuit court of appeals decision to hold that a bankruptcy court's confirmation of a plan of reorganization with nonconsensual third-party plan releases does not run afoul of Stern. Given the significance of the Third Circuit (and Delaware in particular) with respect to bankruptcy decisional law, the decision is an important one, and we will continue to monitor this area of the law as Stern-related issues with respect to other plans providing for such nonconsensual third-party releases continue to arise and be addressed by courts.12

Footnotes 

1 In re Millennium Lab Holdings II, LLC ("Millennium Lab"), __ F.3d __, 2019 WL 6904684 (3rd Cir. 2019).

2 Stern v. Marshall, 564 U.S. 462 (2011).

3 Cf. In re Continental Airlines, Inc., 203 F3d 203, 214 (3d Cir. 2000) (nonconsensual third-party releases are permissible under certain circumstances) (dicta), cited in Millennium Lab, id. at *9, with In re S.A.B. de CV, 701 F.3d 1031, 1059; 1066–70 (5th Cir. 2012) (non-consensual releases of third-party non-asbestos claims in bankruptcy cases have been "explicitly prohibited" in the circuit).

4 Stern, 564 U.S. at 484 (quoting Northern Pipeline Construction Company v. Marathon Pipe Company, 458 U.S. 50, 90 (1982) (Rehnquist, J., concurring in judgment) (internal quotation marks omitted)), quoted in Millennium Lab, 2019 WL 6904684 at *5.

5 Stern, 564 at 499, quoted in Millennium Lab, 2019 WL 6904684 at *5.

6 Millennium Lab, 2019 WL 6904684 at *9.

7 Id. at *5–6, discussing Katchen v. Landy, 382 U.S. 323 (1966) and Langenkamp v. Culp, 498 U.S. 42 (1990).

8 Id. at *7.

9 Id. at *7.

10 Id. at *9.

11 Id. at *9, citing In re Global Indus. Techs., Inc., 645 F.3d 201, 206 (3d Cir. 2011) (en banc) and In re Continental Airlines, Inc., 203 F.3d 203, 214 (3d Cir. 2000).

12 Those issues also might implicate the other two Supreme Court decisions in the Stern trilogy, Exec. Benefits Ins. Agency v. Arkison, 134 S. Ct. 2165 (2014) (Stern jurisdictional deficiency can be cured by de novo review of bankruptcy court's findings by an Article III judge) and Wellness Int'l Network, Ltd. v. Sharif, 135 S. Ct. 1932 (2014) (possible Stern jurisdictional deficiency can be cured by consent, including consent implied based on the circumstances of the case). In Millennium Lab, the district court, as an alternative holding in the second intermediate appeal, essentially followed Arkison in undertaking a de novo review of the record and entering the same findings as the bankruptcy court. 2019 WL 6904684 at *6. The Third Circuit, however, elected to address the Stern issue of the bankruptcy court's constitutional authority directly instead of affirming the district court's de novo findings and conclusion under Arkison.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2019. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
Similar Articles
Relevancy Powered by MondaqAI
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Similar Articles
Relevancy Powered by MondaqAI
Related Articles
 
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions