Effective February 10, 2020, the top ten members of an
out-of-state limited liability company ("LLC") can be
held personally liable for violations of New York's wage and
hour laws. The bill, signed on December 12 by Governor Andrew
Cuomo, amends New York's LLC Law which previously only extended
individual liability for unpaid wages to owners of domestic LLCs
(text available here).
When the law takes effect, the top ten members of all LLCs, both
foreign and domestic, as well as other privately held corporations,
can be held personally liable for unpaid wages for work performed
in New York. In determining who the top ten members are, the law
provides that it is calculated based on the percentage of ownership
of each member during the time period the violations occurred. In
order for an employee to seek payment from individual members,
there must first be a judgment against the LLC itself that has been
returned unsatisfied. The employee must also provide the member
they are attempting to hold individually liable advanced written
notice of their intention.
Pursuant to the law, the ten members are both "jointly and
severally" liable for the unsatisfied judgment. This means
that a judgment creditor can seek payment of the entire amount from
one member. However, any member who has paid more than his or her
pro rata share may seek contribution from the other members in a
separate lawsuit.
Given this potentially new exposure to liability, owners of
foreign LLCs with employees in the state of New York should review
their pay practices to ensure compliance with local wage and hour
laws. We will continue monitoring developments in this area and
provide updates where relevant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
The new cyber frontier is increasingly complex to navigate. Attacks against businesses of all sizes are accelerating as cyber criminals reach new levels of sophistication, compounded by a wave of regulations and higher standards for cybersecurity planning and risk mitigation.
The new cyber frontier is increasingly complex to navigate. Attacks against businesses of all sizes are accelerating as cyber criminals reach new levels of sophistication, compounded by a wave of regulations and higher standards for cybersecurity planning and risk mitigation.
Join The Wall Street Journal and InfraGard San Diego for a comprehensive two-day event featuring expert guidance from the world’s most recognizable companies and law enforcement agencies.
Attendees will benefit from:
An understanding of the nation’s top cybersecurity threats, and strategies that businesses can use to protect themselves.
Real-world programs and resources from the premier U.S. law enforcement agencies leading the fight against cybercrime.
Pragmatic approaches for cybersecurity and risk planning, response and resilience.
14 Jan 2020, Symposium, Los Angeles, United States
The 2nd Annual VBC Symposium features healthcare sector pioneers that are creating enterprise value by putting the patient first. The U.S. Healthcare System is transforming and the behavioral health sector is rapidly adopting value-based care principles. This complimentary luncheon will cover the following important patient populations:
The 2nd Annual VBC Symposium features healthcare sector pioneers that are creating enterprise value by putting the patient first. The U.S. Healthcare System is transforming and the behavioral health sector is rapidly adopting value-based care principles. This complimentary luncheon will cover the following important patient populations:
Autism Care
Specialized K-21 autism schools are an instrumental component contributing to independent, productive, and fulfilling lives for individuals on the autism spectrum. Kevin Gersh, Autism Care leader, will share how 6+ hours of daily interaction with students represents insightful and dynamic data sets paving the way for individualized life plans.