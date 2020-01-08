The U.S. Trade Representative is reviewing retaliatory U.S.
measures in the long-running World Trade Organization dispute
between Boeing and Airbus.
Certain products from European manufacturers – including
aircraft, cheese, fish and wine – are under consideration for
an ad valorem duty of up to 100 percent.
Companies should review whether products that they import or
rely on as components will be negatively affected by the proposed
increases. If so, companies should submit comments to the USTR by
Jan. 13, 2020.
The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published a notification on
Dec. 12, 2019, informing the public that it was reviewing the
action being taken in the Section 301 investigation involving the
enforcement of the United States' World Trade Organization
(WTO) rights in the Large Civil Aircraft dispute. The notification
includes two annexes: Annex I lists the specific products that are
currently subject to additional duties of 10 percent to 25 percent,
while Annex II lists products for which additional duties of up to
100 percent are proposed (but for which no additional duties have
yet been imposed).
The review is likely in response to the WTO's rejection on
Dec. 2, 2019, of the European Union's (EU) claims that it no
longer provides subsidies to airplane manufacturing giant Airbus,
prompting the U.S. to state that it would increase retaliatory
tariffs on a wider range of European goods.
The USTR has invited interested parties to comment. In
particular, it seeks to ascertain industry positions with regard to
1) whether maintaining or imposing additional duties on a specific
product of one or more specific EU member states would be
appropriate to enforce U.S. WTO rights or would be likely to result
in the EU implementing the Dispute Settlement Body recommendations
in the Large Civil Aircraft dispute, or in achieving a mutually
satisfactory solution, and 2) whether maintaining or imposing
additional duties on specific products of one or more specific EU
member states would cause disproportionate economic harm to U.S.
interests, including small or medium-size businesses and
consumers.
Background
The USTR's notification is the latest move in what has been
a long-running dispute between the United States and the EU. Each
claims that the other's airplane manufacturer (i.e., Airbus and
Boeing) is being unfairly subsidized. In 2006, the U.S. first filed
a case with the WTO claiming that Airbus (jointly owned by Germany,
France, Spain and the United Kingdom's BAE Systems) had
received $22 billion in illegal subsidies. In June 2010, the WTO
ruled in favor of the U.S. In September 2016, the WTO confirmed
that the European governments not only failed to meet the
compliance deadline to remedy $17 billion worth of past subsidies
provided to Airbus but had since provided an additional $5 billion
in illegal aid.
After it declined to engage in a settlement proposed by the EU
in July 2019, the U.S. indicated that it expected to impose
retaliatory tariffs of $11 billion per year on EU exports, covering
airplanes, cheese, fish, wine, clocks and other products. This
figure represents the same dollar amount of harm that the USTR
estimated European subsidies cause each year to U.S. industry. The
EU has requested that the WTO authorize $12 billion in
countermeasures once the WTO issues its decision in the Boeing
case, which is expected in early 2020.
Recent Developments and Considerations
In October, the U.S. was awarded the right to impose tariffs on
$7.5 billion of annual EU imports in the case against Airbus. The
U.S. imposed partial tariffs on most Airbus jets, as well as
additional products such as cheese, olives and single-malt whisky.
The EU Trade Commission said it would consider its next steps,
including a possible appeal, while seeking an overall
agreement.
However, the appeal process is unlikely. As of Dec. 10, 2019,
the WTO Appellate Body ceased to function due to the U.S. blocking
new appointments. Any appeals launched now will fall into a legal
black hole. Without recourse to the highest court of international
trade law, the rules-based trading system may weaken, with fewer
protections for smaller economies.
In the meantime, companies should review the USTR's Federal Register notice to
determine whether products that they import or rely on as
components will be negatively affected by the proposed increases.
If so, companies should submit comments to the USTR by Jan. 13,
2020.
For additional information on how the increased tariffs could
impact your company
impact your company or for assistance in submitting comments,
contact the authors or another member of Holland & Knight's
International Trade Group.
