Foley Hoag's Trade Sanctions & Export Controls
Practice offers experienced, proactive regulatory advice to help
clients avoid regulatory compliance missteps and to prevail in
official proceedings. For more information about global compliance,
visit the
Foley Hoag Trade Sanctions & Export Controls Practice
Group.
Included in this Issue:
DOJ Issues Revised Export Control and
Sanctions Enforcement Policy for Business Organizations Providing
Clear Guidance on the Benefits of Self-Disclosing Violations
The "New NAFTA:" Compliance
Consequences of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement
(USMCA)
Senator Menendez Blocks Transfer of
Firearms Export Control from State Department to Commerce
Latest Iran Sanctions in Shipping and
Aviation: Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), E-Sail
Shipping Company Ltd, and Mahan Air
State Department Issues Advisory on
the Export of Metals to Iran
ANTICORRUPTION SPOTLIGHT:
Happy (Belated) International
Anticorruption Day!
OFAC Sanctions 68 Entities for
Corruption and Human Rights Violations
Swedish Company Agrees to $1 Billion
Settlement in Largest Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)
Enforcement Action
U.S. Trade Representative Proposes
Duties on French Products in Response to France's Digital
Services Tax
South Sudan Officials Sanctioned for
Undermining Peace Process; Visa Restrictions Announced
DOC Seeks Comments on Procedure for
Entity List Entry Removal or Modification
Allianz Global Risks US Insurance
Company Settles for Alleged Violations of the Cuban Assets Control
Regulations (CACR)
OFAC Sanctions Guatemalan Mayor's
Drug Trafficking Organization
Excerpt:
DOJ Issues Revised Export Control and Sanctions Enforcement
Policy for Business Organizations Providing Clear Guidance on the
Benefits of Self-Disclosing Violations
On December 13, 2019, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a
new policy on voluntary self-disclosures of
export control and sanctions violations (the "New VSD
Policy"). In contrast to the guidance released in October 2016
regarding voluntary self-disclosures in export controls and
sanctions investigations (the "2016 Guidance"), the New
VSD Policy applies to all organizations, including financial
institutions.
Who said there’s no looking back? It is crucial to consider key takeaways from the most important IP cases from 2019 when planning ahead for the new year. Foley Hoag will present a webinar on Wednesday, January 15 at 12:30 pm EST, offering guidance on what we learned this year and what to prepare for in the new year.
Our speakers will focus on 2019 developments in trademark, copyright, patent and trade secret law.
The National Security Division (NSD) of the Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a revised version of its voluntary self-disclosure policy for voluntary disclosures of willful violations of export control and sanctions laws.