Increased Exemption for 2020 Creates Estate Planning
Opportunities
The Federal estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST)
tax exemption amounts have increased in 2020, to $11.58 million per
individual.
A married couple may now transfer a total of $23.16 million free
of Federal estate, gift and GST taxes, either during life or at
death. Even a married couple who utilized full Federal
exemptions in prior years will have additional exemption available
for lifetime planning in 2020. For example, a married couple
who used $10.24 million of Federal exemption in 2012 (the maximum
in that year) would now have an additional $12.92 million of
Federal exemption.
Absent intervening legislation, the Federal exemption amount
will be increased for inflation each year until January 1, 2026,
when it will return to $5 million, adjusted for inflation. IRS
regulations now provide that individuals who use the increased
Federal exemption amount for lifetime gifts will not be adversely
affected by a decreased Federal estate tax exemption after 2025
(i.e., no "clawback" if the exemption amount in the year
of death is lower than the amount of exemption used during
life).
Annual gift tax exclusions are available in addition to the
Federal gift tax exemption. Each year an individual may make
gifts of $15,000 (or $30,000 for married couples) to an unlimited
number of recipients without using up any part of such
individual's Federal gift tax exemption.
When evaluating your estate plan, it is also important to
consider recent developments in state laws:
New York
The New York estate tax exclusion in 2020 is $5.85 million,
scheduled to increase annually for inflation. The benefit of
the exclusion is "phased out" for taxable estates between
100% and 105% of the exclusion amount, and eliminated entirely for
taxable estates that exceed 105% of the exclusion amount. As a
result of this "cliff," if a taxable estate exceeds 105%
of the exclusion amount, the entire taxable estate will be subject
to the New York estate tax (applied at graduated
rates).
There is no separate gift or GST tax in New York. However,
taxable gifts made by a New York resident prior to December 31,
2025 and within three years of death are added back to and taxed in
the resident's estate.
Connecticut
The Connecticut estate and gift tax exemption in 2020 is $5.1
million, and will increase to $7.1 million in 2021, and $9.1
million in 2022. Beginning in 2023, the Connecticut exemption
will equal the Federal exemption (as adjusted for
inflation). There is no separate GST tax in
Connecticut.
New Jersey
New Jersey repealed its estate tax entirely, effective January
1, 2018. However, New Jersey has retained its separate
inheritance tax, which is based on the relationship between the
decedent and the beneficiary. Transfers to a spouse, child,
stepchild or grandchild of the decedent are exempt from inheritance
tax. There is no separate gift or GST tax in New Jersey.
