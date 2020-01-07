In its annual forecast of the hottest practice areas in the
coming year, Law360 identified cybersecurity and data
privacy, and crisis management as practice areas primed to
skyrocket in 2020 as in-house legal departments turn to specialized
lawyers to help navigate the uncertainty of nascent industries and
respond to new demands from the government and the public.
Cybersecurity will continue to be an area with seismic activity
in 2020. U.S. requirements are expected to take center stage with
clients globally, beginning with the January rollout of the
California Consumer Privacy Act or CCPA. The measures come in the
wake of the European Union’s General Data Protection
Regulation or GDPR that took effect in May 2018.
Additionally, New York’s Stop Hacks and Improve Electronic
Data Security Act opens the door to significantly enhanced
liability for companies based in the state, as well as those that
collect data from any New York resident.
The portion of the New York law that broadens the state's
breach notification requirements went into effect in October, and
the new requirement that companies adopt reasonable safeguards to
protect state residents' data is slated to go live in
March.
As more breaches and high-profile cyberattacks occur,
regulations will continue to pop up as the year progresses, said
Cassandra Lentchner, senior counsel of cybersecurity and
regulatory compliance at Pillsbury. As a result, law firms will be
busy helping clients advise on, create and improve their
cybersecurity and data protection programs to be in compliance with
new standards.
Another area that experts think will see increased activity in
2020 is crisis management, due to a greater frequency of corporate
dilemmas, according to Law360. Law firms will need to
provide innovative and useful services in this area to their
clients, whose needs are becoming more complicated, said Amanda
Halter, a Houston partner and co-leader of Pillsbury’s Crisis
Management team.
In her practice, Halter said she’s noticed there's
more of a desire from clients for increased crisis preparedness.
More companies are realizing they need to go beyond an emergency
response plan and develop a broader corporate response strategy.
Beyond putting out the fire, they must also consider the other
implications of any given crisis scenario, she said.
"I think there is a growing acceptance that corporate
crisis is part of the new normal," Halter said. "It's
not if you're going to have a crisis; it's when."
Experts say the needs of clients are changing largely because of
the emergence of and advancements in big data and technology. And
employees can now air their grievances, organize around their
discontent and demand action on a large scale.
As a result, the decisions that general counsel make in the
immediate aftermath of a crisis can be crucial to companies
successfully weathering the storm.
"A corporate crisis is one tweet away or one
employee-organization-on-Facebook scenario away," Halter said.
"Errors have the capacity to be surfaced and magnified much
more quickly than in the past."
Published by: Law360
