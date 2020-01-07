For several years, the international shipping community has been
abuzz with talk about how distributed ledger “blockchain” technology could be used to
expedite and simplify the movement of goods through many different
hands and regulatory regimes.
One U.S.-specific issue related to blockchain consortium
technology is that the U.S. Shipping Act of 1984, as amended,
prohibits carriers from cooperating on certain matters without the
scrutiny of the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission (FMC). However, on
December 23, 2019, the FMC published “The TradeLens Agreement” which
“authorizes the parties to cooperate with respect to the
provision of data to a blockchain-enabled, global trade digitized
solution that will enable shippers, authorities and other
stakeholders to exchange information on supply chain events and
documents.” Current parties to the Agreement include CMA CGM
S.A., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Maersk A/S, MSC Mediterranean Shipping
Company S.A. and Ocean Network Express Ptd. Ltd. Although not
parties to the Agreement, International Business Machines
Corporation and Maersk GTD are the Agreement’s
“platform providers.”
The Agreement envisions that the TradeLens blockchain platform
shall be capable of “(i) providing application programming
interfaces for the publication of and subscription to event data
describing the physical progress of cargo through the supply chain
and associated milestones, including events related to documents;
(ii) storing documents in structured and unstructured form and
sharing those documents with permissioned parties in the supply
chain; and (iii) providing user interfaces and application
programming interfaces for viewing event data, milestones, and
documents, and managing users and access permission.”
Interested parties may submit comments to the FMC by January 13,
2020. The Agreement will become effective February 6, 2020, unless
blocked by the FMC. The filing of the TradeLens Agreement with the
FMC represents an important step forward for blockchain technology
in international shipping, because it allows a group of prominent
carriers and platform providers to work cooperatively toward
implementation of the technology across multiple carrier platforms,
achieving real economies of scale.
