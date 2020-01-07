In Syngenta Crop Prot., LLC v. Willowood, LLC, No. 2018-1614;
-2044 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 18, 2019), the Federal Circuit vacated
the district court's non-infringement judgment regarding a
claimed process and remanded for further proceedings. The Court
held that infringement under 35 U.S.C. § 271(g), which
prohibits importing, offering to sell, selling, or using within the
US a product made by a process patented in the US, does not require
a single entity to perform all of the steps of a patented
process.
Syngenta sued several Willowood entities for patent and
copyright infringement relating to Willowood's azoxystrobin
pesticide. Certain asserted claims were directed to methods for
producing the pesticide. Denying Syngenta's motion for summary
judgment of infringement, the district court interpreted section
271(g) to require that all steps of a patented process be performed
by or at the direction or control of a single entity before
liability arises.
On appeal, the Federal Circuit found that the district court
erroneously read section 271(g), holding that section 271(g) does
not require a single entity to perform all of the steps of a
patented process. Instead, infringement may arise from the
importation into the US or offer to sell, sale, or use within the
US of a product made by a process patented in the US, regardless of
who performs the patented process. Accordingly, the Federal Circuit
reversed the district court's non-infringement judgment and
remanded for further consideration of one Willowood entity's
role with respect to the imported azoxystrobin compound.
The Federal Circuit also vacated and remanded the district
court's grant of summary judgment on Syngenta's copyright
claims. The Federal Circuit directed the district court to
determine whether the Copyright Act would prohibit Willowood's
use of any portion of Syngenta's label, before examining
whether the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act
precludes Syngenta's copyright claims.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
On December 10, 2019, Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada denied a motion to dismiss a putative securities class action asserting claims under Section 10(b).