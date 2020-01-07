The Securities and Exchange Commission recently released a Statement highlighting eight areas that audit
committees should focus on this reporting season.
Penned by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, Division of Corporation
Finance Director William Hinman and Chief Accountant Sagar Teotia,
the succinct Statement acknowledges the "vital role" that
audit committees play in the financial reporting system and
emphasizes that "[e]ffective oversight by strong, active,
knowledgeable and independent audit committees significantly
furthers the collective goal of providing high-quality, reliable
financial information to investors and our markets."
The Statement specifically encourages audit committees to:
General Observations
Tone at the Top
– focus on the "tone at the top" to create and
maintain an environment that supports the integrity of the
financial reporting process and the independence of the audit,
including through clear and proactive communication with the
auditor and management.
Auditor Independence
– periodically evaluate the sufficiency of the auditor's
and the company's processes for monitoring compliance with
auditor independence rules, including whether such processes
account for corporate changes or other events that could affect the
auditor independence determination.1
Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) – proactively engage with the
auditor and management regarding new accounting standards to
understand management's implementation plan, assess whether
such plan allows sufficient time and resources for management to
develop well-reasoned judgments and accounting policies, and
understand management's approach to establishing and monitoring
controls and procedures around new standard adoption and
transition.
Internal Control over
Financial Reporting (ICFR) – if ICFR issues are
detected, understand and monitor management's remediation
plans, making clear that prompt, effective remediation is a high
priority.
Communications to the Audit
Committee from the Independent Auditor – incorporate
into the audit committee's ongoing duties any insights from the
committee's required dialogue with the auditors under PCAOB AS
1301, Communications with Audit Committees.
Specific Observations
Non-GAAP Measures
– actively participate in the review and presentation of
non-GAAP measures and metrics, which includes understanding from
management why such measures and metrics are used and how they are
being presented over time.
Reference Rate Reform
(LIBOR) – engage with management to understand the
company's plan for identifying and addressing risks related to
the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to an
alternative reference rate.
Critical Audit Matters
(CAMs) – remain engaged with the auditors through
the CAMs implementation process, which includes having substantive
discussions about the audit, the nature of each expected CAM and
how the auditor is addressing such CAMs in the audit.
The Statement is the latest in a long line of guidance from the
SEC over the past few years that is directed toward public company
boards, such as the 2018 Commission Statement and Guidance on Public
Company Cybersecurity Disclosures and the Division of
Corporation Finance staff's statements in Staff Legal Bulletin
Nos. 14I, 14J and 14K concerning expectations for board analyses
regarding the exclusion of certain shareholder proposals under
Rules 14a-8(i)(5) and (7). These types of statements indicate that
the current Chairman and Commission staff expect directors to have
a prominent role in a number of matters related to the securities
laws. Generally speaking, it is constructive when the SEC offers
such transparent insights regarding matters of importance to
corporate boards while at the same time recognizing that corporate
governance is a matter of state law.
Footnotes
1. On the same day as the Statement, the SEC proposed further amendments to its auditor
independence rules in Regulation S-X 2-01. Among other things, the
proposed amendments would pare back the breadth of companies
considered an "affiliate of the audit client," shorten
the look-back window for certain first-time domestic filers, expand
the categories of loans excluded from independence-impairing
relationships, and add transition guidance to address inadvertent
independence violations arising from M&A activity. Adoption of
any such amendments is not expected to affect audits of financial
statements for calendar year 2019.
