The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a
finding of obviousness by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB),
concluding that the finding was based on a reference that was
included only in a non-instituted ground. In re: IPR Licensing,
Inc., Case No. 18-1805 (Fed. Cir. Nov. 22, 2019)
(O'Malley, J).
IPR Licensing (IPRL) owns a patent directed to a mobile device
that can dynamically connect to both a WiFi network and a cellular
network, and automatically selects the best network for use. The
claims of the patent require that (1) the mobile device maintains a
connection with a cellular network even when it is not in use
(e.g., when the device is also connected to WiFi), and (2)
that the cellular network is CDMA-based. At the time the patent was
filed, this type of always-on cellular connection feature was only
included in competing cellular networking protocols (e.g.,
GPRS and UMTS).
In response to patent infringement suits brought by IPRL, ZTE
and Microsoft filed petitions for inter partes review
(IPR) of IPRL's patent. The PTAB consolidated the petitions and
instituted review on only one of three proposed grounds. The
instituted ground was based on a combination of a prior art patent
that disclosed a CDMA network, the GPRS standard and the IEEE
802.11 protocol. The PTAB found all challenged claims to be
obvious.
IPRL appealed the obviousness finding, and the Federal Circuit
remanded as to one of the challenged claims after finding that the
record was insufficient to support the PTAB's finding that a
skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine a GPRS feature
(i.e., always-on cellular connection) with a CDMA network.
On remand, the PTAB, hearing no additional arguments from the
parties, reached the same conclusion as in the initial decision. In
its remand decision, the PTAB included a new motivation-to-combine
reason that included reference to the UMTS protocol, which had only
been asserted in a non-instituted ground. The citation to UMTS was
the only additional evidentiary support provided by the PTAB. IPRL
appealed.
The Federal Circuit found the PTAB's reliance on UMTS
improper. The Court reiterated that non-instituted grounds are not
a part of the ensuing IPR proceeding and thus IPRL did not have
notice that evidence outside of the record might be relied upon,
and further did not have an opportunity to be heard on the
non-instituted grounds. The Court noted that the reference to UMTS
was not simply used to support the notion that a skilled artisan
would have known that the always-on feature could be used with
CDMA. Instead, the issue of whether the UMTS always-on feature
could be used with CDMA was the critical question on remand, and
the record did not include any argument that UMTS could be combined
with CDMA.
The Federal Circuit also addressed the procedural issue of
whether remand was necessary to consider the two non-instituted
grounds under SAS Inst., Inc. v. Iancu (IP Update, Vol. 21, No. 5). The Court found that
ZTE's failure to file a cross-appeal did not mean that the
Court lacked authority to remand as to the non-instituted grounds.
However, ZTE's withdrawal from the appeal pursuant to a
settlement agreement constituted a waiver of its request to
institute on the other two grounds. The Court thus reversed the
PTAB's finding of obviousness and vacated the judgment.
