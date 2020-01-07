United States: Environmental And Regulatory Highlights Of The Fall 2019 Unified Agenda Of Regulatory Actions

Last Updated: January 7 2020
Article by Anthony B. Cavender

In late December, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released the "Fall 2019 Unified Agenda of Regulatory Actions" just a few days before the Calendar turned to the year 2020. (It should be noted that the Spring Agenda was not released until June 24, 2019.) Individual agency agendas were published in the Federal Register by several agencies and executive departments on December 26, 2019. The entire agenda, which is a survey of all current and projected rule-making actions that federal agencies and departments are planning over the next 12 months, is available at such government websites as regulations.gov. The Agenda provides valuable insights into the actions these agencies believe to be most important. This survey will largely concentrate on environmental regulatory developments, although other matters are worth noting.

Environmental Protection Agency

EPA reports by far the largest number of final and pending regulatory actions, as nearly 100 items have been listed. These include:

  • A proposal to streamline EPA's internal permitting review procedures, concentrating on the role of the Environmental Appeals Board
  • Proposing a new rule to provide more time for EPA and state agencies to implement the new electronic reporting system for the NPDES program
  • Issuing a new rule addressing "scientific integrity requirements" as part of the agency's acquisition process
  • The agency plans to make regulatory determinations under the Safe Drinking Act for PFOA and PFOS chemical substances by January 2021.
  • The agency plans to finalize its Clean Water Act 401 Water Quality Certification Guidance by May 2020.
  • EPA plans to begin work in the next few months on revising the existing Clean Water Act 404(c ) rules governing EPA's review of the Army Corps of Engineer's dredge and fill permits.
  • By February 2020, EPA plans to revise its rules regarding its review of mitigation banks.
  • "Step 2" of EPA and the Corps of Engineers' revisions of the definition of "Waters of the US" may be completed in early 2020.
  • Several actions are planned to respond to the 2018 decision of the DC Circuit which vacated aspects of EPA's RCRA 2015 rule addressing the disposal of coal combustion waste residuals.
  • By November 2020, EPA plans to finalize technical revisions to the Greenhouse Gas Reporting Rules located at 40 CFR part 98.
  • EPA plans to issue a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the next few months which will address proposed changes to its Clean Air Act regulatory development process regarding the consideration of regulatory costs and benefits.
  • EPA is developing rules to revise the Toxic Release Inventory Program reporting rules.

Department of Defense (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

  • The Corps plans to issue a NPRM in July 2020 responding to the Supreme Court's 2016 decision in the case of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers v. Hawkes Co., which held that the Corps' Clean Water Act jurisdictional determinations are final actions which can be subject to review in the federal courts. The Corps intends to solicit comments on a proposal to revise its internal appellate review procedures to ensure that a party seeking federal review has first exhausted its administrative remedies before seeking judicial review.
  • The Corps plans to begin work updating its natural disaster procedures, located at 33 CFR part 203.
  • The Corps will update in 2020 its existing NEPA list of "categorical exclusions" from NEPA review.

Department of Energy (DOE)

Most of the actions listed for DOE are energy conservation matters, but the Department also plans to update its NEPA implementation rules (see 10 CFR part 1021) in 2020.

Department of Labor

  • OSHA plans to update its existing emergency response rules (see 29 CFR part 1910) to ensure that they are sufficiently comprehensive and reflect current standards.
  • OSHA's Hazard Communication Rule will be updated in 2020 to accord with the latest Globally Harmonized System of Clarification and Labelling of Chemicals.

Department of Transportation

  • The Federal Highway Administration plans to revise its existing list of "categorial exclusions" from NEPA review in 2020. (See 23 CFR part 771.)
  • The Federal Transit Administration plans to eliminate duplicative environmental reviews in compliance with the recently enacted "FAST Act." (See 23 CFR part 778.)
  • The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration plans in 2020 to adopt a number of regulatory actions that will reduce "unnecessary and regulatory burdens on hazardous material transportation without compromising safety."
  • The Federal Railroad Administration plans to propose a "rule of particular applicability" establishing special safety standards for a planned high-speed Texas Central Railroad which will link Houston and Dallas, and will use a dedicated track with no grade crossings.

Department of the Interior

(The bulk of the actions listed by the Department concern the ESA status of plants and wildlife.)

  • The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Safety (BSEE) plans in 2020 to update its 1997 Oil Spill Response Requirements for offshore oil and gas operations;
  • The Fish and Wildlife Service will reexamine the ESA listing status of the snail dater, which figured prominently in the 1978 Supreme Court case of TVA v. Hill;
  • BSEE and BOEM will jointly consider in 2020 revising the existing financial assurance provisions affecting oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

(The Coast Guard is one of the many agencies that make up the Department of Homeland Security.)

  • In 2020, the Coast Guard plans to amend its financial responsibility requirements for commercial tank vessels greater than 100 tons;
  • The new Deepwater Ports licensing rules will be finalized in 2020;
  • FEMA, also a component agency of the DHS, will finalize its interim rules addressing the provision of federal financial assistance to individuals and households following a Presidential disaster declaration. (See 44 CFR part 206.) In addition, FEMA will amend its Hazardous Mitigation Assistance rules to reflect current statutory authority and agency practice.

Council on Environmental Quality

The CEQ will issue proposed rules in early 2020 to update and clarify existing CEQ rules implementing NEPA—which apply to all federal agencies and departments.

Chemical Safety and Hazardous Investigation Safety Board (CSB)

The CSB issued a proposed rule in 2019 to implement the accidental chemical release reporting provisions of Section 112 (r) of the Clean Air Act, and plans to finalize this new release reporting rule in 2020.

Office of Management and Budget

In 2020, OMB will propose rules to implement the bipartisan "Foundation for Evidence-Based Policy-Making Act of 2019," which requires each federal governmental statistical agency to develop rules and policies ensuring that federal decision making is based on accurate statistical data. (See 44 USC Section 3563.) This could be a very important development affecting the work of federal regulatory agencies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
In association with
Related Topics
 
Related Articles
 
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert| Login| Register
Mondaq Free Registration
Gain access to Mondaq global archive of over 375,000 articles covering 200 countries with a personalised News Alert and automatic login on this device.
Mondaq News Alert (some suggested topics and region)
Select Topics
More
Registration (please scroll down to set your data preferences)

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including your content preferences, for three primary purposes (full details of Mondaq’s use of your personal data can be found in our Privacy and Cookies Notice):

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting to show content ("Content") relevant to your interests.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, news alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our content providers ("Contributors") who contribute Content for free for your use.

Mondaq hopes that our registered users will support us in maintaining our free to view business model by consenting to our use of your personal data as described below.

Mondaq has a "free to view" business model. Our services are paid for by Contributors in exchange for Mondaq providing them with access to information about who accesses their content. Once personal data is transferred to our Contributors they become a data controller of this personal data. They use it to measure the response that their articles are receiving, as a form of market research. They may also use it to provide Mondaq users with information about their products and services.

Details of each Contributor to which your personal data will be transferred is clearly stated within the Content that you access. For full details of how this Contributor will use your personal data, you should review the Contributor’s own Privacy Notice.

Please indicate your preference below:

Yes, I am happy to support Mondaq in maintaining its free to view business model by agreeing to allow Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors whose Content I access
No, I do not want Mondaq to share my personal data with Contributors

Also please let us know whether you are happy to receive communications promoting products and services offered by Mondaq:

Yes, I am happy to received promotional communications from Mondaq
No, please do not send me promotional communications from Mondaq
Terms & Conditions

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd (Mondaq). Mondaq grants you a non-exclusive, revocable licence to access the Website and associated services, such as the Mondaq News Alerts (Services), subject to and in consideration of your compliance with the following terms and conditions of use (Terms). Your use of the Website and/or Services constitutes your agreement to the Terms. Mondaq may terminate your use of the Website and Services if you are in breach of these Terms or if Mondaq decides to terminate the licence granted hereunder for any reason whatsoever.

Use of www.mondaq.com

To Use Mondaq.com you must be: eighteen (18) years old or over; legally capable of entering into binding contracts; and not in any way prohibited by the applicable law to enter into these Terms in the jurisdiction which you are currently located.

You may use the Website as an unregistered user, however, you are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the Content or to receive the Services.

You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these Terms or with the prior written consent of Mondaq. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information from the Content. Nor shall you extract information about users or Contributors in order to offer them any services or products.

In your use of the Website and/or Services you shall: comply with all applicable laws, regulations, directives and legislations which apply to your Use of the Website and/or Services in whatever country you are physically located including without limitation any and all consumer law, export control laws and regulations; provide to us true, correct and accurate information and promptly inform us in the event that any information that you have provided to us changes or becomes inaccurate; notify Mondaq immediately of any circumstances where you have reason to believe that any Intellectual Property Rights or any other rights of any third party may have been infringed; co-operate with reasonable security or other checks or requests for information made by Mondaq from time to time; and at all times be fully liable for the breach of any of these Terms by a third party using your login details to access the Website and/or Services

however, you shall not: do anything likely to impair, interfere with or damage or cause harm or distress to any persons, or the network; do anything that will infringe any Intellectual Property Rights or other rights of Mondaq or any third party; or use the Website, Services and/or Content otherwise than in accordance with these Terms; use any trade marks or service marks of Mondaq or the Contributors, or do anything which may be seen to take unfair advantage of the reputation and goodwill of Mondaq or the Contributors, or the Website, Services and/or Content.

Mondaq reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to take any action that it deems necessary and appropriate in the event it considers that there is a breach or threatened breach of the Terms.

Mondaq’s Rights and Obligations

Unless otherwise expressly set out to the contrary, nothing in these Terms shall serve to transfer from Mondaq to you, any Intellectual Property Rights owned by and/or licensed to Mondaq and all rights, title and interest in and to such Intellectual Property Rights will remain exclusively with Mondaq and/or its licensors.

Mondaq shall use its reasonable endeavours to make the Website and Services available to you at all times, but we cannot guarantee an uninterrupted and fault free service.

Mondaq reserves the right to make changes to the services and/or the Website or part thereof, from time to time, and we may add, remove, modify and/or vary any elements of features and functionalities of the Website or the services.

Mondaq also reserves the right from time to time to monitor your Use of the Website and/or services.

Disclaimer

The Content is general information only. It is not intended to constitute legal advice or seek to be the complete and comprehensive statement of the law, nor is it intended to address your specific requirements or provide advice on which reliance should be placed. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the Content for any purpose. All Content provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq and/or its Contributors and other suppliers hereby exclude and disclaim all representations, warranties or guarantees with regard to the Content, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Mondaq expressly excludes all representations, warranties, obligations, and liabilities arising out of or in connection with all Content. In no event shall Mondaq and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use of the Content or performance of Mondaq’s Services.

General

Mondaq may alter or amend these Terms by amending them on the Website. By continuing to Use the Services and/or the Website after such amendment, you will be deemed to have accepted any amendment to these Terms.

These Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales and you irrevocably submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with these Terms. If you live outside the United Kingdom, English law shall apply only to the extent that English law shall not deprive you of any legal protection accorded in accordance with the law of the place where you are habitually resident ("Local Law"). In the event English law deprives you of any legal protection which is accorded to you under Local Law, then these terms shall be governed by Local Law and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with these Terms shall be subject to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the courts where you are habitually resident.

You may print and keep a copy of these Terms, which form the entire agreement between you and Mondaq and supersede any other communications or advertising in respect of the Service and/or the Website.

No delay in exercising or non-exercise by you and/or Mondaq of any of its rights under or in connection with these Terms shall operate as a waiver or release of each of your or Mondaq’s right. Rather, any such waiver or release must be specifically granted in writing signed by the party granting it.

If any part of these Terms is held unenforceable, that part shall be enforced to the maximum extent permissible so as to give effect to the intent of the parties, and the Terms shall continue in full force and effect.

Mondaq shall not incur any liability to you on account of any loss or damage resulting from any delay or failure to perform all or any part of these Terms if such delay or failure is caused, in whole or in part, by events, occurrences, or causes beyond the control of Mondaq. Such events, occurrences or causes will include, without limitation, acts of God, strikes, lockouts, server and network failure, riots, acts of war, earthquakes, fire and explosions.

By clicking Register you state you have read and agree to our Terms and Conditions