Public awareness regarding air pollution in the European Union
is at an all-time high and citizens expect authorities to act. In
this vein, the European Commission1 has recently taken a number of
direct and indirect actions, including engagement of the Court of
Justice of the EU, enforcement measures against car manufacturers
and a Europe-specific "Green Deal," to stem the tide of
rising air pollution and become the world's first
climate-neutral continent by 2050.
In one such action, the Commission referred several EU
"Member States" to the Court of Justice of the EU over
poor air quality. The Commission is of the opinion that those
Member States failed to respect limit values for nitrogen dioxide
(NO2) and to take appropriate measures to keep
exceedance periods as short as possible. Once the limit values are
exceeded, an appropriate measure is, among others, the
implementation of diesel car bans for either specific streets or
even whole cities in order to reduce NO2 emissions.
Politicians, however, hesitate to impose such car bans as they are
not popular with affected citizens.
For example, the German Free State of Bavaria refused to comply
with a German judicial decision ordering it to introduce diesel car
bans on certain roads in Munich. The Bavarian government stated
that such car bans are politically undesirable and
disproportionate. The Administrative Court of Bavaria requested a
preliminary ruling from the Court of Justice of the EU regarding
whether coercive detention might be ordered against the Bavarian
Prime Minister and other Bavarian officials. The Court of Justice
of the EU, however, held on December 19, 2019 that such coercive
detention can be ordered only if a national legal basis to that end
exists which is sufficiently accessible, precise and foreseeable in
its application, and if the detention is proportionate (C-752/18). The Court stated that the right to
effective judicial protection must be weighed against the right to
liberty and highlighted that a law empowering a court to deprive a
person of his or her liberty must avoid all risk of arbitrariness.
It is now on the Administrative Court of Bavaria to ascertain
whether those conditions are met.
Apart from infringement proceedings against Member States, the
Commission is – indirectly – taking action to achieve
clean air also by enforcing competition law against car
manufacturers. In April 2019, the Commission informed BMW, Daimler
and VW of its preliminary view that they have breached competition
law by colluding in a scheme to limit the development and roll-out
of emission cleaning technology for new diesel and gasoline
passenger cars. The Commission is of the opinion that the car
manufacturers' behavior restricted competition in innovation
with the result that consumers could not buy less polluting cars,
despite the technology currently available to the manufacturers (AT.40178).
In line with the actions above, the new Commission President
unveiled on December 11, 2019 the so-called European Green Deal. This Green
Deal, which is one of the top priorities of the Commission,
comprises a number of measures accompanied by an initial roadmap of
key policies with the overarching goal to become the world's
first climate-neutral continent by 2050.
This includes, among others, the adoption of the EU's first
"Climate Law" to be presented in March 2020, which would
legally establish the 2050 climate neutrality target. In addition,
the Commission aims to deploy one million public charging points
across Europe for 13 million zero- and low-emission vehicles by
2025. The deployment of recharging points should be supported where
persistent gaps exist, notably for long-distance travel and in less
densely populated areas. Finally, in order to prevent European
businesses from fleeing to other countries with less severe
restrictions on greenhouse gases, the Green Deal aims to tax
emissions associated with imports from countries with weaker
climate goals. Such a border adjustment carbon tax would hit
trading partners like the United States and China as they have
weaker climate change policies.
Footnote
1 The
European Commission is the executive branch of the EU, responsible
for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, upholding the EU
treaties and managing the day-to-day business of the
EU.
