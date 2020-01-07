After being in effect for a year, California's
groundbreaking gender parity law for public company boards, while
under legal attack, has not (yet) been enjoined in a similar manner
to other recent creative California regulatory initiatives (notably
the law banning independent contractors in the state, part of which
have now been enjoined by various courts, as well as
California's attempt to ban arbitration provisions, which has
now been enjoined in its entirety). Given that the gender parity
law has survived to date, a brief review of its status is in
order.
SB 826, which was signed into law in 2018,
mandates that public company boards with a principal executive
office in California either meet certain minimum gender
representation goals or face state-imposed fines.
The law requires that public companies elect at least one female
director to their boards by December 31, 2019, either by filling an
open seat or by adding a seat. The addition of one or two more
women directors, depending upon the size of the public
company's board, is required by December 31, 2021. Companies
face penalties of $100,000 for a first violation and up to $300,000
for each subsequent violation.
While the California Secretary of State has published one compliance report, with another expected at the
end of the first quarter of 2020, anecdotal evidence suggests a
movement toward voluntary compliance with the mandate. A recent
article in the San Diego Union-Tribune noted that only one
local San Diego public company out of the 90 in San Diego County
subject to the mandate had failed to appoint a female director
prior to the December 31, 2019 deadline.
To date, two cases have been filed challenging the law. The
first case, Crest v. Alex Padilla, filed in August in the
Los Angeles Superior Court, is a taxpayer-based challenge that
asserts the law violates the California Constitution's
prohibition against sex-based classifications. The Crest
case, which was filed by the conservative group Judicial Watch,
seeks declaratory relief aimed at preventing the state from
spending taxpayer funds to support or to carry out SB 826's
statutory mandate. In response to the Crest complaint,
California's Attorney General, Xavier Becerra, moved to dismiss
the action on the basis of a lack of taxpayer standing and ripeness
of the claims. That motion is currently scheduled to be heard in
March of 2020.
The second case, Creighton Meland, Jr. v. Alex Padilla,
was filed in November in the Federal District Court for the Eastern
District of California. The Meland plaintiff asserts that
the "Woman Quota" of SB 826 adversely impacted his right
to vote as a shareholder of OSI Systems, Inc. for board candidates
of his choice because of the "threat that the corporation will
be fined if he votes without regard to sex." While not alleged
in the Complaint, in fact at the time the Meland Complaint
was filed, the OSI Systems, Inc. board was all male. However, prior
to its December 2019 proxy meeting to consider Board elections, the
OSI Systems, Inc. board nominating committee presented a female
candidate for election – a candidate who drew the highest
number of shareholder votes at the Company's annual meeting and
now sits on the board. The Meland case was filed by the
Pacific Legal Foundation, which describes itself as an organization
that defends "Americans' liberties when threatened by
government overreach and abuse."
It remains to be seen which of these cases (or perhaps others
yet to be filed) will be the first to the finish line of judicial
review of SB 826. We will advise our clients on the progress of the
law (and its challenges) as 2020 unfolds.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
